Bangor Hockey Beats Brewer 6-2 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams Hockey Team beat Brewer 6-2 on Friday night, December 27th at the Alfond Arena, in the Annual Fill the Alfond Game. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Thanks to our special correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap and Jonah Bean Photography for the photos.

The first period was full of end-to-end action. Both the Rams and the Witches had plenty of chances, but it took over 10 minutes for the first goal. With 3:40 to go in the period, James Armenia opened the scoring for Brewer, and the Witches had the early lead.

Just when the Witches thought they had taken a 1-0 lead into the intermission, the Rams struck back. Marc-Andre Perron tied the game with an assist from Chase Caron in the final minute of the period.

Perron scored his second goal of the game three minutes into the second period assisted by Philip Moscone and Chase Caron to give the Rams a 2-1 lead.

The Witches tied the game again with Baylon Cram’s goal assisted by Joshua Hitchings. The goal came with 6:33 to go.

Will Pelc gave Bangor a 3-2 lead with 3:19 remaining assisted by Perron, and Chase Caron doubled the lead in the final minute of the period. The Rams took a 4-2 lead into the second intermission.

Brewer had a power play opportunity with 8:41 remaining in regulation, but were unable to make use of it. The Rams had a two-on-one breakout, where Andrew Slocum set up Philip Moscone in front of the net for a shorthanded goal and a 5-2 lead.

Slocum would get a goal of his own with 3:34 to go for the final 6-2 score.

The Rams skated away with their second win of the season, improving to 2-2. Bangor will face Edward Little on New Year’s Day at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. The Witches fall to 1-4 on the season, and return home to the Penobscot Ice Arena to face Hampden Academy on New Year’s Day.

