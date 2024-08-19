Bangor Rams 1st Day of Practice 2024 Season [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams were on the turf at Cameron Stadium on Monday afternoon August 19th from 4 to 6 p.m. in the second part of their 2-a-days on the opening day of the 2024 season.

Bangor Rams 2024 Varsity Football Schedule

Thursday August 29 vs. Brewer (Exhibition) 7 p.m. This game will be broadcast on Ticket TV.

Friday September 6th vs. Thornton Academy 7 p.m.

Friday September 13th at South Portland 7 p.m.

Friday September 20th vs. Lewiston 7 p.m.

Friday September 27th at Lawrence 7 p.m.

Saturday October 5th at Windham 12 Noon

Friday October 11th vs. Portland 8 p.m.

Friday October 18th at Winnacunnett New Hampshire 6 p.m.

Friday October 25th at Edward Little 7 p.m.

Friday November 1st vs. Oxford Hills 7 p.m. Homecoming