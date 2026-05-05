Trailing 7-5, the Bangor Rams scored 4 runs in the 6th inning, and 3 runs in the 7th inning to beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 12-7 on Monday night, May 4th at Hampden Academy.

Jacoby Harvey had a big night at the plate for Bangor. He was 3-5 with a pair of doubles and a triple, driving in 6 runs.

Harvey also picked up the win for the Rams in relief. After Matt Turcotte allowed 7 hits and 5 runs in 2.2 innings, striking out 4 and walking 3, Harvey came to the mound. He pitched the final 4.1 innings, holding the Broncos to 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 4 and striking out t.

Gavin Glanville-True was 2-4 with a double for Bangor. Lucas Rutherforn had a double and drove in a run. Owen Glanville-True, batting lead-off was 2-4. Zac Cota had a single

Bangor stole 3 bases, with Gavin Glanville-True, Kyle Johnson and Lucas Rutherford each stealing a base.

Ashton O'Roak starting on the hill for the Broncos. He went 3.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, walking 5 and striking out 1. Jacob Kelly took the loss. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out and walking 2. Wyatt Allen went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 5 runs, walking 5. Kellan Bishop retired the final batter.

Drew McKenney was 3-3 to lead Hampden Academy's offense Gavin Monyok was 2-4. Rogan Lord, Wyatt Allen, Logan Powers and Henry Arnell each singled.

The Broncos had 4 stolen bases with McKenney swiping 2 bases and Monyok and Lord each stealing 1 base.

Bangor is now 6-1. They will play at Skowhegan on Tuesday, May 5th at 4 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 3-2. They will play at Belfast on Wednesday, May 6th at 4 p.m.

You can watch the replay of the game from Ticket TV HERE