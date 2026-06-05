Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – June 4
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday, June 4th
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Cheverus 7 Bonny Eagle 0
- Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 4
- Oak Hill 7 Spruce Mountain 1
- Scarborough 11 Porltand 4
- Yarmouth 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0
Softball
- Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 4
- Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0
- Oak Hill 6 Spruce Mountain 1
- Westbrook 15 Deering/Portland 0
- Yarmouth 10 Gray-New Gloucester 7
Girls Tennis Playoffs
- Falmouth 4 Cheverus 1
Boys Tennis Playoffs
- None scheduled
Girls Lacrosse
- Cony 14 Erskine Academy 6
- Marshwood 16 South Portland 7
- Thornton Academy 14 Bonny Eagle 5
- Windham 21 Scarborough 10
Boys Lacrosse
- Bonny Eagle 18 Westbrook 11
- Brunswick 21 Lewiston 5
- Falmouth 15 Kennebunk 5
- Gray-New Gloucester 9 Fryeburg Academy 6
- Hampden Academy/Bangor 17 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 4
- Potltand 7 South Portland 6
- Wells 18 Traip Academy 3
- Windham 13 Scarborough 7
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