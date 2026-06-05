Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Thursday, June 4th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Cheverus 7 Bonny Eagle 0

Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 4

Oak Hill 7 Spruce Mountain 1

Scarborough 11 Porltand 4

Yarmouth 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Softball

Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 4

Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0

Oak Hill 6 Spruce Mountain 1

Westbrook 15 Deering/Portland 0

Yarmouth 10 Gray-New Gloucester 7

Girls Tennis Playoffs

Falmouth 4 Cheverus 1

Boys Tennis Playoffs

None scheduled

Girls Lacrosse

Cony 14 Erskine Academy 6

Marshwood 16 South Portland 7

Thornton Academy 14 Bonny Eagle 5

Windham 21 Scarborough 10

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 18 Westbrook 11

Brunswick 21 Lewiston 5

Falmouth 15 Kennebunk 5

Gray-New Gloucester 9 Fryeburg Academy 6

Hampden Academy/Bangor 17 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 4

Potltand 7 South Portland 6

Wells 18 Traip Academy 3

Windham 13 Scarborough 7

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