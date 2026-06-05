Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; June 4

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – June 4

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on  Thursday, June 4th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Cheverus 7 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 4
  • Oak Hill 7 Spruce Mountain 1
  • Scarborough 11 Porltand 4
  • Yarmouth 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Softball

  • Dirigo 5 Mountain Valley 4
  • Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0
  • Oak Hill 6 Spruce Mountain 1
  • Westbrook 15 Deering/Portland 0
  • Yarmouth 10 Gray-New Gloucester 7

Girls Tennis Playoffs

  • Falmouth 4 Cheverus 1

Boys Tennis Playoffs

  • None scheduled

Girls Lacrosse

  • Cony 14 Erskine Academy 6
  • Marshwood 16 South Portland 7
  • Thornton Academy 14 Bonny Eagle 5
  • Windham 21 Scarborough 10

Boys Lacrosse

  • Bonny Eagle 18 Westbrook 11
  • Brunswick 21 Lewiston 5
  • Falmouth 15 Kennebunk 5
  • Gray-New Gloucester 9 Fryeburg Academy 6
  • Hampden Academy/Bangor 17 John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 4
  • Potltand 7 South Portland 6
  • Wells 18 Traip Academy 3
  • Windham 13 Scarborough 7
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Tennis

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