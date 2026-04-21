The Bangor Rams beat the Camden Hills Windjammers 15-0 on Tuesday afternoon, April 21st to start the 2026 season.

Bangor scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 9 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 runs in the 3rd inning.

Gavin Glanville-True leading off was 2-4 and had a double and drove in 4 runs to lead the Rams.

Jonas Gilley was 2-2 and drove in 3 runs.

Owen Glanville-True and Trey Tennett each had a double.

Matt Turcotte started on the mound and picked up the win, going 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 2. Nick Llerena came on in relief and pitched the 4th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1. Matt O'Connell pitched the 5th inning and struck out 1 and walked 3.

Jake Perez had a double for Camden Hills and Cole Hedrich had a single for the Windjammer's other hit.

Bangor is now 1-0. They will play at Edward Little on Friday, April 24th at 11 a.m.

Camden Hills is 0-1. They will host Oxford Hills on Friday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

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Check out some of the photos from the game.