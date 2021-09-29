Bangor To Host First High School Football State Game In 25 Years

For most of this century, the goal for any high school football team when practices begin in August is to make it to either Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland or Alfond Stadium on the campus of the University of Maine at Orono. Now, a new venue has been added to the list.

Bangor's Cameron Stadium, home of the Bangor High School Rams, will play host to the Class D State Championship game on November 19 at 7 p.m.

Cameron Stadium has recently undergone quite a facelift, with the facility's multi-million dollar installation of new turf on the field and a new track around it.

With the grandstand having been upgraded in recent years as well, Cameron Stadium is back in the business of hosting state title contests, something it hasn't done in two and a half decades.

The last state championship played at Cameron was in 1996, when Foxcroft Academy defeated Old Orchard 15-14 for the Class C crown. Cameron also hosted the 1992 Class C title game, when Stearns won their 2nd-straight state title with a 20-0 victory over Livermore Falls, as well as the 1987 Class C championship when Dexter blanked Madison 12-0.

The goal is to get Bangor and Cameron back in the state championship rotation, said Bangor High School AD Steve Vanidestine. As Ernie Clark pointed out yesterday on The Drive, soccer, field hockey, and lacrosse titles could also theoretically be held at the location.

The stadium currently seats about 3500, with plans to up that number by 1000 in the near future.

Friday night's clash between Bangor and Deering High School of Portland will be the first game played at the new facility.

As for the current state of Class D and which schools will likely be competing under the lights at Cameron Stadium on Nov. 19, Foxcroft Academy leads the way thanks to a 3-0 start to the season. The Ponies are followed closely by Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at 2-0 and Freeport who sits at 3-1. Poland and Bucksport are 1-1, followed by Oak Hill in 6th place at 2-1.