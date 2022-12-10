Belfast Girls Top Bucksport 35-18 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Belfast Lions Girls Basketball Team defeated Bucksport 35-18 in Belfast on the opening night of the 2022-23 season.

Belfast led 5-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lions led 26-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Belfast was led by Maddie Deans with 9 points while Danica Gray had 7 points. The Lions were 2-5 from the free throw line. 21 of Belfast's points came from beyond the 3-point arc. Deans had 3 3's, Gray had 2 3's. Peyton Wadsworth and Halle Tripp each added a 3-pointer.

Bucksport was led by Addison Goss with 8 points and Mercedes Taungatua had 5 points. The Golden Bucks were 1-7 from the free throw line. Makayla Miller had a 3-pointer.

Belfast 1-0, play at home against Mt. View on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Bucksport 0-1 plays next at GSA in Blue Hill on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30. Bucksport's first 4 games are all on the road.

Thanks to Rich Rotella for sending the stats.

Line Score

  1  2   3  4T
Bucksport Girls253818
Belfast Lions Girls51011935

 

Box Score

Bucksport

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Samantha Cyr21---
Makayla Miller3-1--
Elsa Theobald0----
Addison Goss84--4
Jetta Shook0----
Aivah Tweedie0----
Bri Ames0----
Mercedes Taungatua52-13
Jayden Tripp0----
Lacey Bailey0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS187117

Belfast

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabby Genther0----
Alanna Nichols0----
Jocelyn Mackay0----
Danica Gray7-212
Maddie Deans9-3--
Julie Darres52-11
Audri Goodwin42--2
Peyton Wadsworth3-1--
Madi Goodwin42---
Jaiden Philbrook0----
Halle Tripp3-1--
TEAM0----
TOTALS356725
