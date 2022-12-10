Belfast Girls Top Bucksport 35-18 [STATS]

The Belfast Lions Girls Basketball Team defeated Bucksport 35-18 in Belfast on the opening night of the 2022-23 season.

Belfast led 5-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lions led 26-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Belfast was led by Maddie Deans with 9 points while Danica Gray had 7 points. The Lions were 2-5 from the free throw line. 21 of Belfast's points came from beyond the 3-point arc. Deans had 3 3's, Gray had 2 3's. Peyton Wadsworth and Halle Tripp each added a 3-pointer.

Bucksport was led by Addison Goss with 8 points and Mercedes Taungatua had 5 points. The Golden Bucks were 1-7 from the free throw line. Makayla Miller had a 3-pointer.

Belfast 1-0, play at home against Mt. View on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Bucksport 0-1 plays next at GSA in Blue Hill on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30. Bucksport's first 4 games are all on the road.

Thanks to Rich Rotella for sending the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Girls 2 5 3 8 18 Belfast Lions Girls 5 10 11 9 35

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samantha Cyr 2 1 - - - Makayla Miller 3 - 1 - - Elsa Theobald 0 - - - - Addison Goss 8 4 - - 4 Jetta Shook 0 - - - - Aivah Tweedie 0 - - - - Bri Ames 0 - - - - Mercedes Taungatua 5 2 - 1 3 Jayden Tripp 0 - - - - Lacey Bailey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 18 7 1 1 7

Belfast