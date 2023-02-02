Big East Basketball Week 7 Honor Roll

In addition to announcing the Big East Girls and Boys Player of the Week the Big East released their Honor Roll, a list of players that had an outstanding week, that deserve recognition!

Here is the Week 7 Honor Roll!

Girls

Sam Cyr - Bucksport - 2 games, 33 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals

Selena Savage - Caribou - 4 games, 46 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 6 steals

Carly Morrow - Caribou - 4 games, 41 points 28 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - 3 games, 61 points, 18 rebounds, 7 steals

Abby Radel - Ellsworth - 3 games, 32 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Lily Bean - Ellsworth - 3 games, 22 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists, 9 steals

Abby Knapp - Foxcroft Academy - 3 games, 17 points, 33 rebounds, 8 steals

Bella Bowden - Hermon - 1 game, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assits

Sadie Campbell - Hermon, 1 game, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst, 1 game, 29 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals

Sophia Brophy - MDI - 3 games, 45 points, 25 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals

Molly Gray - MDI - 3 games, 45 points, 28 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals

Saige Evans - Old Town - 2 games, 24 points, 31 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 8 blocks

Boys

Caden Blackwood - Bucksport - 3 games, 49 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 7 steals

Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth - 2 games, 28 points, 11 rebounds

Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 28 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Pierce Walston - Orono - 2 games, 46 points, 17 rebounds, 14 assists, 4 steals

Jack Buck - Presque Isle - 2 games, 23 points, 21 rebounds, 6 steals