Here are the Big East Boy's Basketball Stat Leaders for games played and reported as of January 29th.

(Note the Old Town players only reflect 8 games as 7 games have not been reported.)

Scoring

Big East Basketball Big East Basketball loading...

Rebounding

Big East Basketball Big East Basketball loading...

Assists

Big East Basketball Big East Basketball loading...

Steals

Big East Basketball Big East Basketball loading...

