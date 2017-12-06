The UMaine men's and women's basketball teams scored home wins last night at the Cross Center against D-III teams. The men beating UMaine Presque Isle and the women halding Maine Maritime Academy.

UMaine Men 75 UMPI 55: The Black Bears ran off to a 23-5 start against the Owls and went on to score their second win of the season (2-7). Aaron Calixte scored 15 points, Vernon Lowndes Jr. added 14 as Maine led 40-20 at the half.

UMPI started the second half on an 11-0 run but the Bears came back with another run to put the game away.

Kevin Collins led the Owls with 17 points. UMPI is now 3-4.

UMaine Women 89 MMA 49: The Bears dropped a school record 16 three-pointers on the Mariners in the win. Blanca Millan went 6-for-7 behind the line and finished with a game high 24 points. Julie Brosseau had four three-pointers.

For MMA, Alayne Felix led with 21.

UMaine is now 4-3. The Mariners are 3-3.