Maine Men’s Basketball to Play Cooper Flagg and Duke at Duke

According to multiple reports, the Maine Men's Basketball Team will be taking a trip to Cameron Stadium in November to play the Duke Blue Devils and Cooper Flagg.

Dave Eid from WGME in Portland also reported this on Twitter.

Flagg played his freshman year at Nokomis High School, in Newport, helping to lead the Warriors to the Gold Ball and the Maine Class A High School Championship. After transferring to Montverde Academy, he reclassified to the Class of 2024, and will attend Duke University in the Fall.

Montverde Academy finished the season unbeaten, going 33-0, winning the National Championship

Flagg won the Maine State Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year in 2022 and just recently won the 2024 National Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year.