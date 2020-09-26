Bolts Beat Stars in OT for 3-1 edge

(AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning showed the importance of power-play goals as they took a three-games-to-one lead in the Stanley Cup final.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Kevin Shattenkirk's power-play goal 6:34 into overtime sent the Lightning to their third straight win, 5-4 over the Stars.

Brayden Point scored twice for Tampa Bay, which spotted Dallas a 2-0 lead before netting three goals on power plays. Yanni Gourde had a power-play goal and Alex Killorn gave the Lightning their first lead about seven minutes into the third period.

Joe Pavelski forced OT midway through the third with his second goal of the game, which also tied him with Joe Mullen for most career playoff goals by a US-born player.

The Lightning can wrap up the series on Saturday.