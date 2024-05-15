Poll: Do you agree with this Drive host’s Game 6 prediction?

The Boston Bruins extended their season to a Game 6 on Friday night in Boston thanks to last night's gritty 2-1 win in Florida.

In their 100-year existence, the Bruins have never overcome a 3-1 series deficit. And while returning home may sound like a good thing to the Bruins' faithful, the home team in Boston-Florida playoff series the last two years has gone just 3-9.

The numbers certainly on Boston's side, but hey, they weren't on Florida's last year either before the Panthers pulled off a 3-1 comeback of their own.

For the first time in this second round series, there will be two days of rest in between Games 5 and 6, buying Brad Marchand an extra day's rest as the captain attempts to return from an "upper body injury" we all assume to be a concussion resulting from Sam Bennett's sucker punch in Game 3.

The TD Garden hasn't exactly been kind to the Bruins is recent postseason history, though. Should the Panthers prevail Friday night, they would have as many playoff wins at The Garden as the Bruins in the last two postseasons.

Boston is also just 34-36 in the playoffs at home since winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, and are just 3-7 in their last 10 playoff games in Boston.

Add all of it up and that may be why our own Jim Churchill put the B's Game 6 chances at precisely 47.2% in our Drive text chain following last night's win.

Where's your confidence level at heading into Friday night? Would you take the over or the under on Jim's prediction?