Boys and Girls Class AA, A, B, C and D Heal Points through Christmas

The Christmas Vacation Week will be a busy one for High School Basketball Teams!

Here are the Girls and Boys Northern Maine Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning, December 26th for Classes AA, A, B, C and D

Girls Class AA

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys Class AA

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls Class A

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys Class A

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls Class B

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys Class B

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls Class C

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys Class C

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Girls Class D

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

Boys Class D

December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association December 26, 2022 Maine Principal's Association loading...

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 19th to December 24th need to be received by December 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet?How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660