Breaking: MPA IMC Votes To Approve Fall Sports In Maine

The Maine Principals' Association's Interscholastic Management Committee on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the MPA's Sports Medicine Committee's recommendations to play high school sports this fall in Maine.

As of now, all fall sports - including football, soccer and field hockey - can look forward to taking their respective fields this fall. Though, regional and shortened schedules, as well as new guidelines will be in place.

The first date that games can be played will begin on September 18 for soccer, field hockey, golf and cross country, while football can begin on September 25-26.

This will continue to be a fluid situation moving forward and the final decisions will likely be made on a school-to-school basis.

