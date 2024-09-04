Brewer 163, Presque Isle 171, Ellsworth 219

The Brewer Golf Team won the 3-way golf match with Presque Isle and Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 4th in Presque Isle.

Brewer finished with a team score of 163, while Presque Isle had a team score of 171 and Ellsworth a score of 219.

Brewer's Calvin Grass was the medalist with a low round of 37

Here are the individual team scores

Brewer

Calvin Grass - 37

Zach Lindquist - 40

Noah Alexander - 42

Kaiden Morin - 44

Reese Smith 45

Anderson Clifford 49

Jackson Jankowski - 49

Parker Bouchard - 52

Presque Isle

Ryan Blackstone - 42

Ean Roy - 42

Nick Lavigne - 43

Lane Carmichael - 44

Logan Caron - 44

Teddy Donovan - 47

Jace Guidry - 49

Wyatt O'Donnell - 49

Kason Bua - 51

Ellsworth

Brayden King - 44

Orion Wilson - 47

Morgan Blair - 53

Branden Blaisdell - 75

Wes Walls - 84

