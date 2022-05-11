Brewer Beats Ellsworth 8-7 in 8 Innings [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches beat the Ellsworth Eagles 8-7 in 8 innings at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, May 11th as CJ Atherton doubled on an 0-2 count to score the winning run.

Brewer jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the end of the 1st inning, batting around, as Tyler Hellum, Ellsworth's ace wasn't able to record an out. Hellum allowed 5 runs and 1 hit. She walked 4. Hannah Wagstaff came on in relief for Ellsworth and allowed 7 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 14 and walked 7.

Morgan Downs went 4.2 innings for Brewer, allowing 5 hits and 7 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 3. Laura Stewart picked up the win, going 3.1 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.

Jayden Sullivan, Alicia Havey, and Anna Stevens each had 2 hits for Ellsworth. Aaliyah Manning had a double and drove in 3 runs. Stevens drove in 3 runs for the Eagles. Reece Hellum, Alex Bivins, and Abby Radel each had a single for the Witches.

For Brewer Jordin Williams had a triple and drove in 1 run. Morgan Downs helped herself at the plate with 2 singles. Jordan Doak, Josie Pece, Jaiden Williams, and Asianna West singled. Atherton had the game-winning double.

Brewer with the much-needed win is now 2-5.

Ellsworth is now 6-2.

The 2 squads will meet in Ellsworth in a rematch on Thursday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game.