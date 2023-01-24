Brewer Beats Hampden Academy 52-38 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos, 52-38, in Hampden, on Tuesday, January 24th. The keys - Brewer outscored Hampden Academy 14-6 in the 3rd Quarter and went 14-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

Hampden Academy led 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 19-18 at the end of the 1st Half. But Brewer led 32-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 18 points including 2 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 17 points. Evan Nadeau had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 19-26 from the free throw line on the night.

Hampden Academy's points were scored by just 2 players! Zach McLaughlin had a game high 23 points, while JJ Wolfington had 15 points with 3 3-pointers. The Broncos were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Brewer remains undefeated and are now 12-0. They play at Lawrence on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 5-7. They play at home against Windham on Friday, January 27th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 6 12 14 20 52 Hampden Boys 8 11 6 13 38

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 6 - 1 3 4 Braden Carr 0 - - - - Charlie Brydes 2 1 - - - Cayen Philbrick 0 - - - - Brady Saunders 18 1 2 10 11 Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 17 7 - 3 4 Brock Flagg 8 3 - 2 4 Cameron Hughes 0 - - - - Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 1 - - 1 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 12 3 19 26

Hampden Academy