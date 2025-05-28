The Brewer Witches beat the MDI Trojans 14-7 on Wednesday afternoon, May 28th in Bar Harbor in an error-filled game. Brewer committed 7 errors while MDI made 6 errors.

Taylor Grant started int he circle or the Trojans and she allowed 13 hits, while striking out 7 and walking 1. Ella Watson pitched the final inning allowing 5 hits.

Sara Young started in the circle for Brewer and went 5.2 innings allowing 5 hits while striking out 4 and walking 1. Audrey Loupin pitched the last 1.1 innings allowing 4 hits and walking and striking out 1.

Hannah Lawson has 2 hits for MDI, with a double. Cate Brown had a pair of singles. Taylor Grant had a double. Watson, Lexi Tozier, Alahna Terry and Grace Sinclair each had a single for the Trojans.

Emma Jameson was 3-4 driving in 5 runs with a double. Olivia Gilmore was 2-5 with a triple and drove in 4 runs. Oliva Bragdon had 3 hits. Paige Oakes, Jillian Ford and Jordin Williams each had 2 hits. Sarah Snowdeal, Audrey Loupin, Sara Young and Madison Shaw each singled for the Witches.

MDI is now 6-6 and will play at Ellsworth on Friday, May 30th at 4:30

Brewer is 9-4 and will host Mt. Ararat under the lights at Coffin Field on Thursday, May 29th at 6 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 26-- May 31. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3-5th with the winner being announced on Friday, June 6..

Get our free mobile app

;