Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Fall to Pelicans 129-111 [VIDEO]
Playing back-to-back nights, Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 129-11 on Monday night, March 16th.
Cooper played 30 minutes and had 21 points. He ripped down 7 assists and dished out a team-high 8 assists. He had 2 steals and a blocked shot on the night.
Check out the video highlights, including a monster dunk! It was a Flagg-plant!
Cooper and the Mavericks are back in action on Wednesday March 18th when they host the Atlanta Hawks, with the game tipping-off at 8:30 p.m.
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Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson