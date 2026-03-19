The Maine Baseball Team lost to Navy 9-8 on Wednesday, March 18th in Annapolis as the Midshipmen scored the winning run with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Maine was tailing 8-5 after 4 innings before scoring 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning to tie the game at 8-8.

Brennan Rumpf came on to pitch in the 9th inning and walked the 1st batter. He uncorked a wild pitch, moving the runner to 2nd. After a strikeout another wild pitch moved the runner to 3rd. He then scored on a single. Rumpf is 0-1 on the season.

Erik Swenson started for Maine and went 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1 and walking 5. Sebastian Holt came on in relief and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits in 2.1 innings. He struck out 4. Pierce Friedman pitched a scoreless 5th inning, striking out 2. Marshall Loch pitched a scoreless 6th inning, striking out and walking 1. Tommy Martin pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing 3 hits, but no runs, striking out 4 and walking 1.

JuJu Stevens hit his team-leading 8th home run of the season and was 2-4. Troy Carpenter was 3-5, driving in 4 runs. He had a double, triple and his 6th homer of the season, just a single short of hitting for the cycle. Rex Hauser had a triple and drove in 3 runs. Shane Andrus had a pair of singles. Chris Bear had a single.

Maine concludes their non-conference schedule with a 2-17 mark. They begin America East Conference play on Friday, March 20th with a 3-game series against UMBC srting at 3 p.m. Maine will open their home schedule next weekend with a 3-game series with UMass-Lowell starting on Friday, March 27th at 3 p.m.