Brewer Beats Oceanside 72-54 in Great Harbor Shoot Out [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Brewer Boys defeated Oceanside 72-54 in the High School Boy's Finals of the Great Harbor Shootout on Sunday, March 20th at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor
Brewer jumped out to a 22-15 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 41-31 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer was up 60-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Brewer team had 3 players in double-figures. Brady Saunders led Brewer with 21 points. Brock Flagg had 14 points and Aaron Newcomb had 13 points. Brewer was 7-10 from the free throw line and had 9 3-pointers. Saunders had 5 3's, Newcomb had 3 3's and Brock Flagg had 1 3-pointer.
Oceanside was led by Cohen Galley who had a game-high 23 points while Carter Galley had 21 points. The Oceanside team was 2-6 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointrs. Cohen Galley had 5 3's, while Carter Galley had 3 3's. Alex Bartlett had 2 3-pointers.
Here's the Line and Box Score
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oceanside
|15
|16
|17
|6
|54
|Brewer
|22
|19
|19
|12
|72
Box Score
Oceanside
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Ben Trip
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Carter Galley
|21
|8
|5
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Cohen Galley
|23
|9
|4
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Maddox Robichau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Joey Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Alex Bartlett
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|14
|Rachon Dotson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Zac Woodman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Jack Elwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|54
|21
|11
|10
|2
|6
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Evan Glass
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Braden Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Brock Flagg
|14
|4
|3
|1
|5
|5
|13
|Aaron Newcomb
|13
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|20
|Ryder Goodwin
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Cameron Hughes
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Brady Saunders
|21
|8
|3
|5
|0
|2
|31
|Evan Nadeau
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|72
|28
|19
|9
|7
|10
Check out the photos from the game