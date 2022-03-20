Brewer Beats Oceanside 72-54 in Great Harbor Shoot Out [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Brewer Boys defeated Oceanside 72-54 in the High School Boy's Finals of the Great Harbor Shootout on Sunday, March 20th at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor

Brewer jumped out to a 22-15 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 41-31 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer was up 60-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Brewer team had 3 players in double-figures. Brady Saunders led Brewer with 21 points. Brock Flagg had 14 points and Aaron Newcomb had 13 points. Brewer was 7-10 from the free throw line and had 9 3-pointers. Saunders had 5 3's, Newcomb had 3 3's and Brock Flagg had 1 3-pointer.

Oceanside was led by Cohen Galley who had a game-high 23 points while Carter Galley had 21 points. The Oceanside team was 2-6 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointrs. Cohen Galley had 5 3's, while Carter Galley had 3 3's. Alex Bartlett had 2 3-pointers.

Here's the Line and Box Score

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oceanside 15 16 17 6 54 Brewer 22 19 19 12 72

Box Score

Oceanside

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Ben Trip 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Carter Galley 21 8 5 3 2 4 4 Cohen Galley 23 9 4 5 0 2 5 Maddox Robichau 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Joey Bell 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Alex Bartlett 6 2 0 2 0 0 14 Rachon Dotson 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Zac Woodman 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Jack Elwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 54 21 11 10 2 6

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Evan Glass 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Braden Carr 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Colby Smith 8 4 4 0 0 0 10 Brock Flagg 14 4 3 1 5 5 13 Aaron Newcomb 13 5 2 3 0 1 20 Ryder Goodwin 6 2 2 0 2 2 22 Cameron Hughes 6 3 3 0 0 0 23 Brady Saunders 21 8 3 5 0 2 31 Evan Nadeau 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 72 28 19 9 7 10

Check out the photos from the game