Brewer Beats Oceanside 72-54 in Great Harbor Shoot Out [STATS/PHOTOS]

Great Harbor Shoot Out March 20, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys defeated Oceanside 72-54 in the High School Boy's Finals of the Great Harbor Shootout on Sunday, March 20th at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor

Brewer jumped out to a 22-15 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 41-31 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer was up 60-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Brewer team had 3 players in double-figures. Brady Saunders led Brewer with 21 points.  Brock Flagg had 14 points and Aaron Newcomb had 13 points. Brewer was 7-10 from the free throw line and had 9 3-pointers. Saunders had 5 3's, Newcomb had 3 3's and Brock Flagg had 1 3-pointer.

Oceanside was led by Cohen Galley who had a game-high 23 points while Carter Galley had 21 points.  The Oceanside team was 2-6 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointrs. Cohen Galley had 5 3's, while Carter Galley had 3 3's. Alex Bartlett had 2 3-pointers.

Here's the Line and Box Score

Line Score

1234T
Oceanside151617654
Brewer2219191272

Box Score

Oceanside

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Ben Trip211000
3Carter Galley2185324
4Cohen Galley2394502
5Maddox Robichau000000
11Joey Bell000000
12Alex Bartlett620200
14Rachon Dotson211000
23Zac Woodman000000
32Jack Elwell000000
TOTALS5421111026

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Evan Glass211000
3Braden Carr000000
4Colby Smith844000
10Brock Flagg1443155
13Aaron Newcomb1352301
20Ryder Goodwin622022
22Cameron Hughes633000
23Brady Saunders2183502
31Evan Nadeau211000
TOTALS7228199710

Check out the photos from the game

Brewer-Oceanside Great Harbor Shoot Out Finals

The Brewer Boys Team took on Oceanside in the finals of the Great Harbor Shoot Out Boy's High School Division on Sunday, March 20, 2022
