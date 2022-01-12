Brewer Boys Beat Erskine Academy 95-42 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating Erskine Academy 95-42 at Brewer High School on Tuesday, January 11th.

Brewer jumped out to a 29-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 51-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 80-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Brewer had 5 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb had a game-high 20 points. Evan Glass had 17 points, Brady Saunders 14 points and Evan Nadeau and Ryder Goodwin with 12 points each. The Witches were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line and drained 10 3-pointers on the night. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers, Glass 3 3-pointers, Nadeau 2 3-pointers and Saunders the other 3 for Brewer.

Erskine Academy was led by Liam Perfetto with 12 points while Gabe Pelletier had 7 points. The Eagles were 10-19 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Perfetto and Pelletier each had 1 3-pointer for Erskine Academy.

Brewer is now 9-0 on the season, and next plays Monday, January 17th at Lawrence at 2 p.m.

Erskine Academy is 0-8 and will hope to pick up their 1st win of the season on Friday, January 14th when they host Oceanside at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Erskine Academy Boys 3 8 12 19 42 Brewer Boys 29 22 29 15 95

Box Score

Erskine Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Liam Perfetto 12 5 4 1 1 2 10 Kaleb Brown 2 0 0 0 2 2 11 Bo Johnson 2 0 0 0 2 5 12 Kaden Porter 5 2 2 0 1 2 14 Tristan Anderson 3 1 1 0 1 1 22 Kaden Doughty 5 2 2 0 1 1 24 Noah Crummett 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Gabe Pelletier 7 2 1 1 2 2 33 Carson Appel 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 Chase Larrabee 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Aidan Larrabee 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Nathan Robinson 2 1 1 0 0 2 TOTALS 42 15 13 2 10 19

Brewer