Brewer Boys Beat Erskine Academy 95-42 [STATS]

Photo Mark Paulette

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating Erskine Academy 95-42 at Brewer High School on Tuesday, January 11th.

Brewer jumped out to a 29-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led  51-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 80-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Brewer had 5 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb had a game-high 20 points. Evan Glass had 17 points, Brady Saunders 14 points and Evan Nadeau and Ryder Goodwin with 12 points each. The Witches were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line and drained 10 3-pointers on the night. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers, Glass 3 3-pointers, Nadeau 2 3-pointers and Saunders the other 3 for Brewer.

Erskine Academy was led by Liam Perfetto with 12 points while Gabe Pelletier had 7 points. The Eagles were 10-19 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Perfetto and Pelletier each had 1 3-pointer for Erskine Academy.

Brewer is now 9-0 on the season, and next plays Monday, January 17th at Lawrence at 2 p.m.

Erskine Academy is 0-8 and will hope to pick up their 1st win of the season on Friday, January 14th when they host Oceanside at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Erskine Academy Boys38121942
Brewer Boys2922291595

Box Score

Erskine Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Liam Perfetto1254112
10Kaleb Brown200022
11Bo Johnson200025
12Kaden Porter522012
14Tristan Anderson311011
22Kaden Doughty522011
24Noah Crummett211000
32Gabe Pelletier721122
33Carson Appel000002
42Chase Larrabee211000
44Aidan Larrabee000000
45Nathan Robinson211002
TOTALS42151321019

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau1231244
4Colby Smith633000
10Kyle Horr000000
12Brady Saunders1465111
14Aiden Davis211000
20Aaron Newcomb2073422
22Evan Glass1763322
24Ryder Goodwin1266000
32Brock Flagg633000
34Cameron Hughes000000
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook633000
TOTALS9538281099
