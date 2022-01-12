Brewer Boys Beat Erskine Academy 95-42 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating Erskine Academy 95-42 at Brewer High School on Tuesday, January 11th.
Brewer jumped out to a 29-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 51-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 80-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter
Brewer had 5 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb had a game-high 20 points. Evan Glass had 17 points, Brady Saunders 14 points and Evan Nadeau and Ryder Goodwin with 12 points each. The Witches were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line and drained 10 3-pointers on the night. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers, Glass 3 3-pointers, Nadeau 2 3-pointers and Saunders the other 3 for Brewer.
Erskine Academy was led by Liam Perfetto with 12 points while Gabe Pelletier had 7 points. The Eagles were 10-19 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Perfetto and Pelletier each had 1 3-pointer for Erskine Academy.
To nominate someone for our High School Athlete of the Week please click HERE
Brewer is now 9-0 on the season, and next plays Monday, January 17th at Lawrence at 2 p.m.
Erskine Academy is 0-8 and will hope to pick up their 1st win of the season on Friday, January 14th when they host Oceanside at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Erskine Academy Boys
|3
|8
|12
|19
|42
|Brewer Boys
|29
|22
|29
|15
|95
Box Score
Erskine Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Liam Perfetto
|12
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Kaleb Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|11
|Bo Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|12
|Kaden Porter
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Tristan Anderson
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Kaden Doughty
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Noah Crummett
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Gabe Pelletier
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|33
|Carson Appel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|Chase Larrabee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Aidan Larrabee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Nathan Robinson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|42
|15
|13
|2
|10
|19
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|12
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Colby Smith
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kyle Horr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|14
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|14
|Aiden Davis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|20
|7
|3
|4
|2
|2
|22
|Evan Glass
|17
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Brock Flagg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Braden Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|95
|38
|28
|10
|9
|9