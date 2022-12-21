Brewer Boys Beat Hampden Academy 75-50 [STATS]

The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team remained undefeated in the young season, beating Hampden Academy 75-50 on Tuesday night, December 20th at Brewer High School.

Brewer jumped out to a 17-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches put the game away in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Broncos 25-14 to lead 55-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double-figures. Brady Saunders led the way with a game-high 23 points. Brock Flagg and Ryder Goodwin each had 13 points while Cameron Hughes finished with 12 points. The Witches were 8-17 from the free throw line and drained 7 3-pointers in the game. Saunders had 4 3's, while Flagg, and Jake Perry and Steven Young each had a 3-pointer.

Hampden Academy was led by Zack McLaughlin with 19 points. JJ Wolfington had 9 points and Andrew Day had 8 points. The Broncos were 8-12 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. McLaughlin had 3 3-pointers and Day 1 3-pointer.

Brewer now 3-0 plays in Augusta against the undefeated (4-0), Cony Rams on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 2-2. They play host to Oxford Hills on Thursday, December 22nd at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Boys 11 10 14 15 50 Brewer Boys 17 14 24 20 75

Box Score

Hampden Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sawyer Worcester 0 - - - - Brandon Butterfield 2 1 - - - Aiden Kochedoerfer 0 - - - - Kade Bartlett 0 - - - - Liam Henaghen 0 - - - - Nick Johnston 2 - - 2 2 Zach McLaughlin 19 4 3 2 4 Landon Gabric 6 3 - - - Andrew Day 8 2 1 1 2 Kaysen Wildman 1 - - 1 2 Andy Henaghan 3 1 - 1 1 JJ Wolfington 9 4 - 1 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 50 15 4 8 12

Brewer