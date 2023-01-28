Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence in 1st Game of Home-and-Home Series 72-61 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-61 on the road on Friday night, January 27th. The 2 teams will play again in Brewer on Monday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence took an early lead, leading 24-18 in a high-scoring 1st Quarter. Brewer cut the lead to 1 point, trailing 33-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches then took a 1-point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-45.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 10 points with a 3-pointer. Brady Saunders finished with 16 points with a 3-pointer. Ryder Goodwin had 15 points and Cameron Hughes had 11 points. Evan Nadeau had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 13-19 from the free throw line.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting who had 18 points, including 3 3-pointers. Michael Hamlin had 14 points with 2 3-pointers and Dan Zawistowki had 3 3-pointers for 9 points. The Bulldogs were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 13-0 and Lawrence is 8-5

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys1814142672
Lawrence Boys249121661

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau71122
Braden Carr41-22
Charlie Brydes0----
Cayen Philbrick0----
Brady Saunders165135
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton0----
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin156-33
Brock Flagg197124
Cameron Hughes115-13
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS722531319

Lawrence

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Cole Quirion0----
Caleb Luckern0----
Dane Zawistowski9-3--
Lucas Proctor0----
Conner Nutting181446
Parker Higgins84---
Cohen Lawrence0----
Brandon Watson0----
Lucas Campbell21---
Michael Hamlin143222
Hunter Lee42---
Gavin Lunt62-23
TEAM0----
TOTALS61139811
