Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence in 1st Game of Home-and-Home Series 72-61 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-61 on the road on Friday night, January 27th. The 2 teams will play again in Brewer on Monday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence took an early lead, leading 24-18 in a high-scoring 1st Quarter. Brewer cut the lead to 1 point, trailing 33-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches then took a 1-point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-45.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brock Flagg had a game-high 10 points with a 3-pointer. Brady Saunders finished with 16 points with a 3-pointer. Ryder Goodwin had 15 points and Cameron Hughes had 11 points. Evan Nadeau had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 13-19 from the free throw line.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting who had 18 points, including 3 3-pointers. Michael Hamlin had 14 points with 2 3-pointers and Dan Zawistowki had 3 3-pointers for 9 points. The Bulldogs were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 13-0 and Lawrence is 8-5

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 18 14 14 26 72 Lawrence Boys 24 9 12 16 61

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 7 1 1 2 2 Braden Carr 4 1 - 2 2 Charlie Brydes 0 - - - - Cayen Philbrick 0 - - - - Brady Saunders 16 5 1 3 5 Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 15 6 - 3 3 Brock Flagg 19 7 1 2 4 Cameron Hughes 11 5 - 1 3 Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 72 25 3 13 19

Lawrence