Brewer Boys Hit 12 3-pointers in 79-66 Win Over Mount Blue [STATS]

The Brewer Boys remained undefeated in the 2021-22 season after beating the Mount Blue Cougars 79-66 in Brewer on Saturday afternoon, January 8th. The Witches drained 12 3-pointers while Mount Blue sank 6 3-pointers.

Brewer led 23-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 46-29 at the end of the 1st half. It was 61-46 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with 19 points while Brady Saunders and Ryder Goodwin each had 17 points.. The Witches were 13-20 from the free throw line. Flagg had 5 3-pointers for Brewer. Brady Saunders had 3 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb had 2 3-pointers while Evan Glass and Evan Nadeau each had 1 3-pointer.

Mount Blue was led by Evans Sterling and Zach Poisson who each had 20 points. Jayden Meader finished with 10 points. The Cougars were 4-11 from the free throw line. Poisson had 4 of Mount Blue's 3-pointers, while Justin Dill had the other 2 3-pointers.

Brewer remains unbeaten on the season at 8-0. Up next for the Witches is a game at home with Erskine Academy on Tuesday, January 11th.

Mount Blue is now 4-5 and will play Morse at home on Friday, January 14th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mount Blue Boys 13 16 17 20 66 Brewer Boys 23 23 15 18 79

Box Score

Mount Blue

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Charles Stevens 6 3 3 0 0 0 1 Hayden Dippner 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Jayden Meader 10 4 4 0 2 5 3 Klay Dunning 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Evans Sterling 20 9 9 0 2 6 11 Zach Poisson 20 8 4 4 0 0 12 Carter Norton 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Chandler Briggs 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Nolan Leso 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Noah Prescott 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Zak Koban 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Joshua Greenlaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Seth Pinkham 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Justin Dill 8 3 1 2 0 0 TOTALS 66 28 22 6 4 11

Brewer