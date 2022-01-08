Brewer Boys Hit 12 3-pointers in 79-66 Win Over Mount Blue [STATS]
The Brewer Boys remained undefeated in the 2021-22 season after beating the Mount Blue Cougars 79-66 in Brewer on Saturday afternoon, January 8th. The Witches drained 12 3-pointers while Mount Blue sank 6 3-pointers.
Brewer led 23-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 46-29 at the end of the 1st half. It was 61-46 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with 19 points while Brady Saunders and Ryder Goodwin each had 17 points.. The Witches were 13-20 from the free throw line. Flagg had 5 3-pointers for Brewer. Brady Saunders had 3 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb had 2 3-pointers while Evan Glass and Evan Nadeau each had 1 3-pointer.
Mount Blue was led by Evans Sterling and Zach Poisson who each had 20 points. Jayden Meader finished with 10 points. The Cougars were 4-11 from the free throw line. Poisson had 4 of Mount Blue's 3-pointers, while Justin Dill had the other 2 3-pointers.
Brewer remains unbeaten on the season at 8-0. Up next for the Witches is a game at home with Erskine Academy on Tuesday, January 11th.
Mount Blue is now 4-5 and will play Morse at home on Friday, January 14th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mount Blue Boys
|13
|16
|17
|20
|66
|Brewer Boys
|23
|23
|15
|18
|79
Box Score
Mount Blue
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Charles Stevens
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hayden Dippner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jayden Meader
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Klay Dunning
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Evans Sterling
|20
|9
|9
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Zach Poisson
|20
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|Carter Norton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Chandler Briggs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nolan Leso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Noah Prescott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Zak Koban
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Joshua Greenlaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Seth Pinkham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Justin Dill
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|66
|28
|22
|6
|4
|11
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Colby Smith
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Kyle Horr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|17
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|14
|Aiden Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|22
|Evan Glass
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|17
|7
|7
|0
|3
|8
|32
|Brock Flagg
|19
|6
|1
|5
|2
|2
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Braden Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|79
|27
|15
|12
|13
|20