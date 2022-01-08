Brewer Boys Hit 12 3-pointers in 79-66 Win Over Mount Blue [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys remained undefeated in the 2021-22 season after beating the Mount Blue Cougars 79-66 in Brewer on Saturday afternoon, January 8th. The Witches drained 12 3-pointers while Mount Blue sank 6 3-pointers.

Brewer led 23-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 46-29 at the end of the 1st half. It was 61-46 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brock Flagg with 19 points while Brady Saunders and Ryder Goodwin each had 17 points.. The Witches were 13-20 from the free throw line. Flagg had 5 3-pointers for Brewer. Brady Saunders had 3 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb  had 2 3-pointers while Evan Glass and Evan Nadeau each had 1 3-pointer.

Mount Blue was led by Evans Sterling and Zach Poisson who each had 20 points. Jayden Meader finished with 10 points. The Cougars were 4-11 from the free throw line. Poisson had 4 of Mount Blue's 3-pointers, while Justin Dill had the other 2 3-pointers.

Brewer remains unbeaten on the season at 8-0. Up next for the Witches is a game at home with Erskine Academy on Tuesday, January 11th.

Mount Blue is now 4-5 and will play Morse at home on Friday, January 14th.

To nominate someone for our High School Athlete of the Week please click HERE

Line Score

1234T
Mount Blue Boys1316172066
Brewer Boys2323151879

Box Score

Mount Blue

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Charles Stevens633000
1Hayden Dippner000000
2Jayden Meader1044025
3Klay Dunning000000
5Evans Sterling2099026
11Zach Poisson2084400
12Carter Norton000000
14Chandler Briggs000000
15Nolan Leso000000
20Noah Prescott000000
21Zak Koban211000
23Joshua Greenlaw000000
25Seth Pinkham000000
30Justin Dill831200
TOTALS6628226411

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau721122
4Colby Smith733012
10Kyle Horr000000
12Brady Saunders1763322
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb920234
22Evan Glass310100
24Ryder Goodwin1777038
32Brock Flagg1961522
34Cameron Hughes000000
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS792715121320

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top