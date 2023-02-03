Brewer Boys Pick Up 16th Win Beat Erskine Academy 75-40 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys picked up their 16th win of the season, remaining undefeated, beating Erskine Academy 75-40 in South China on Thursday, February 2nd

Brewer led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-17 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 50-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 24 points, including 2 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 12 points with a 3-pointer and Cameron Hughes had 10 points. Owen Fullerton and Steven Young knocked down 3-pointers. The Witches were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Kaden Porter with 17 points, while Keenan Clark had 7 points. Porter drained 4 3-pointers, with Bo Johnson and Kyle Burrill each chipped in 1 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 6-12 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 16-0 with 2 games remaining in the regular season

Friday February 3 vs. Skowhegan 7:30 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)

Thursday, February 9 at Bangor 6:30 p.m.

Erskine Academy is now 1-15 with 2 games remaining in the regular season

Tuesday, February 7 at Mount Blue 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 9 vs. Messalonskee 6:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 9 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 29-February 4th need to be received by February 6th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 19 17 14 25 75 Erskine Academy Boys 8 9 16 7 40

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 0 - - - 2 Braden Carr 2 1 - - - Charlie Brydes 4 2 - - - Cayen Philbrick 6 3 - - - Brady Saunders 24 9 2 - - Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 7 2 1 - 1 Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 4 1 - 2 4 Brock Flagg 12 4 1 1 1 Cameron Hughes 10 5 - - - Jake Perry 3 1 - 1 2 Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 3 - 1 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 75 28 5 4 10

Erskine Academy