Brewer Boys Pick Up 16th Win Beat Erskine Academy 75-40 [STATS]

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Brewer Boys picked up their 16th win of the season, remaining undefeated, beating Erskine Academy 75-40 in South China on Thursday, February 2nd

Brewer led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-17 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 50-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 24 points, including 2 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 12 points with a 3-pointer and Cameron Hughes had 10 points. Owen Fullerton and Steven Young knocked down 3-pointers. The Witches were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Erskine Academy was led by Kaden Porter with 17 points, while Keenan Clark had 7 points. Porter drained 4 3-pointers, with Bo Johnson and Kyle Burrill each chipped in 1 3-pointer. Erskine Academy was 6-12 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 16-0 with 2 games remaining in the regular season

  • Friday February 3 vs. Skowhegan 7:30 p.m. (Senior Recognition Night)
  • Thursday, February 9 at Bangor 6:30 p.m.

Erskine Academy is now 1-15 with 2 games remaining in the regular season

  • Tuesday, February 7 at Mount Blue 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 9 vs. Messalonskee 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys1917142575
Erskine Academy Boys8916740

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau0---2
Braden Carr21---
Charlie Brydes42---
Cayen Philbrick63---
Brady Saunders2492--
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton721-1
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin41-24
Brock Flagg124111
Cameron Hughes105---
Jake Perry31-12
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young3-1--
TEAM0----
TOTALS75285410

Erskine Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabe Pelletier41-24
Landon Lefebvre0---2
Kaleb Brown0----
Bo Johnson511--
Noah Crummett21---
Tristan Anderson21---
Kyle Burrill3-1--
Kaden Porter172412
Cooper Grondin0----
Carson Appel0----
Emmett Appel0----
Keenan Clark72-34
Parker Studholme0----
Nate Robinson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4086612
