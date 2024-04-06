Cooper Flagg Scores 28 points to Lead Montverde Academy to National Finals [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg scored 28 points, to lead Montverde Academy to the National Finals Friday afternoon, with a 84-70 win over Columbus.

Cooper was 9-14 from the field, and 3-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He as also 7-8 from the free throw line. He ripped down a team-high 7 rebounds, while dishing out 3 assists. He also had 1 blocked shot and 1 steal. He also received a technical foul after dunking and hanging on the rim.

Flagg will be attending Duke University in the Fall.

Cameron Boozer had a game-high 29 points for Columbus.

Montverde led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-23 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 61-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Montverde Academy will play Paul VI out of Virginia for the National Championship on Saturday, April 6th at 12 Noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.