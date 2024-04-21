Saturday April 20 Maine High School Baseball and Softball Results

Here are the Saturday, April 20th Maine High School Baseball and Softball Results for games reported throughout the State.

Baseball

Houlton 20 MCI 1

Lewiston 5 Brewer 3

MCI 2 Houlton 0

Oak Hill 3 Sacopee Valley 0

Skowhegan 13 Camden Hills 4

Softball

Brewer 11 Lewiston 0

Dexter 13 Stearns 1

Dexter 16 Stearns 5

MCI 7 Houlton 6

MCI 9 Houlton 4

Oak Hill 20 Sacopee Valley 11

Skowhegan 15 Camden Hills 0

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.

