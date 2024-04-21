Saturday April 20 Maine High School Baseball and Softball Results
Here are the Saturday, April 20th Maine High School Baseball and Softball Results for games reported throughout the State.
Baseball
- Houlton 20 MCI 1
- Lewiston 5 Brewer 3
- MCI 2 Houlton 0
- Oak Hill 3 Sacopee Valley 0
- Skowhegan 13 Camden Hills 4
Softball
- Brewer 11 Lewiston 0
- Dexter 13 Stearns 1
- Dexter 16 Stearns 5
- MCI 7 Houlton 6
- MCI 9 Houlton 4
- Oak Hill 20 Sacopee Valley 11
- Skowhegan 15 Camden Hills 0
The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.
