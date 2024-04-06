Cooper Flagg and Montverde Academy Win National Championship Going 33-0 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg and Montverde Academy completed the mission, going a perfect 33-0 on the season and winning the National Championship on Saturday afternoon, beating Paul VI 79-63.
Flagg who will be attending Duke University in the Fall, had 16 points in the final, playing 31 minutes. He had a game-high 8 rebounds and had 6 blocked shots. He also had 2 assists.
