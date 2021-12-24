Brewer Boys Rain Down the 3’s Beat Cony 90-60 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Cony Rams in Brewer 90-60 on Thursday night, December 23rd. The Witches drained 10 3-pointers during the game.

Brewer led 17-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Cony 25-18 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 42-33 lead at the Half. They then outscored Cony in the 3rd Quarter 24-14 to make it 66-47 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had a game-high 23 points. Ryder Goodwin had 15 points, while Aaron Newcomb had 22 points and Brock Flagg 14 points. The Witches were 8-12 from the free throw line. Aaron Newcomb drained 7 3-pointers and Brady Saunders had 1 3-pointer. Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had a 3-pointer for the Witches.

Cony was led by Kam Dovin with 19 points and Luke Briggs had 11 points. The Rams were 5-10 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers, 1 each by Luke Briggs, Kam Dovin and Parker Sargent.

Brewer is 5-0. They play at Mount Blue on Tuesday, December 28th.

Cony is 4-1 and plays host to Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 28th.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Cony Boys1518141360
Brewer Boys1725242490

Box Score

Cony

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
0Sam Flannery12110000
1Luke Briggs111541011
2Brayden Barbeau14220000
3Kam Dovin119981002
4Alex Fournier10000000
5Brodi Freeman10000000
10Kaleb Stred19330340
11Brady Hopkins14220002
12Daryn Flynn10000011
14Dominick Napolitano12110015
21Rocco Napolitano10000000
22Eli Parise10000001
23Ashton Dennett15220111
33Parker Sargent14101120
TOTALS1602623351013

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Evan Nadeau13101001
4Colby Smith16220220
10Kyle Horr10000001
13Brady Saunders1231091221
14Aiden Davis10000000
20Aaron Newcomb122707121
22Evan Glass14220002
24Ryder Goodwin115770133
32Brock Flagg113541233
34Cameron Hughes14220001
40Braden Carr10000001
42Titus Philbrook10000000
TOTALS19036261081214
