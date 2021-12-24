Brewer Boys Rain Down the 3’s Beat Cony 90-60 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Cony Rams in Brewer 90-60 on Thursday night, December 23rd. The Witches drained 10 3-pointers during the game.

Brewer led 17-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Cony 25-18 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 42-33 lead at the Half. They then outscored Cony in the 3rd Quarter 24-14 to make it 66-47 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Brady Saunders had a game-high 23 points. Ryder Goodwin had 15 points, while Aaron Newcomb had 22 points and Brock Flagg 14 points. The Witches were 8-12 from the free throw line. Aaron Newcomb drained 7 3-pointers and Brady Saunders had 1 3-pointer. Brock Flagg and Evan Nadeau each had a 3-pointer for the Witches.

Cony was led by Kam Dovin with 19 points and Luke Briggs had 11 points. The Rams were 5-10 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers, 1 each by Luke Briggs, Kam Dovin and Parker Sargent.

Brewer is 5-0. They play at Mount Blue on Tuesday, December 28th.

Cony is 4-1 and plays host to Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 28th.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cony Boys 15 18 14 13 60 Brewer Boys 17 25 24 24 90

Box Score

Cony

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 0 Sam Flannery 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Luke Briggs 1 11 5 4 1 0 1 1 2 Brayden Barbeau 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 Kam Dovin 1 19 9 8 1 0 0 2 4 Alex Fournier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Brodi Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Kaleb Stred 1 9 3 3 0 3 4 0 11 Brady Hopkins 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 2 12 Daryn Flynn 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 Dominick Napolitano 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 5 21 Rocco Napolitano 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Eli Parise 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 Ashton Dennett 1 5 2 2 0 1 1 1 33 Parker Sargent 1 4 1 0 1 1 2 0 TOTALS 1 60 26 23 3 5 10 13

Brewer