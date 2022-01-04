Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Bangor 75-70 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated on the season, beating Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, January 4th 75-70.

The game was tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Bangor 20-13 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 52-45 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures on the night. Brock Flagg finished with 21 points and Ryder Goodwin had 18 points while Aaron Newcomb had 15 points. The Witches were 18-21 from the free throw line, including going 8-8 in the 4th Quarter. Brewer drained 7 3-pointers on the night. Aaron Newcomb had 4 3's, Brady Saunders 2 3's and Brock Flagg 1 3-pointer.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark finished with 21 points, while Max Clark had 15 points. Ben Caron had 14 points while Colton Emerson had 11 points. The Rams were 3-7 from the free throw line. They drained 9 3-pointers on the night. Ben Caron had 4 3's, Landon Clark 2 3's, while Max Clark, Colton Emerson, and Brayden Caron each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer, now 7-0 will play at Gardiner on Thursday, January 6th.

Bangor, now 5-3 will play at Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys1913202375
Bangor Boys1913132570

Box Score

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Evan Nadeau12110000
4Colby Smith18440000
10Kyle Horr10000000
12Brady Saunders18202222
14Aiden Davis10000000
20Aaron Newcomb115404341
22Evan Glass10000000
24Ryder Goodwin118770454
32Brock Flagg121651880
34Cameron Hughes13110120
40Braden Carr10000000
42Titus Philbrook10000000
TOTALS1752518718217

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Ben Caron114514000
2Keegan Cyr12110001
10Wyatt Stevens10000001
11Landon Clark121862341
13Max Clark115761012
15Ryan Howard12110003
20Luke Missbrenner10000000
22Colton Emerson111541024
23Brayden Caron15211002
30Kadin Thomas10000000
33Scott Fahey10000000
44Jackson Varenkamp10000000
50Seth Mikalic10000000
TOTALS170292093714
