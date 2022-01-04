Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Bangor 75-70 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated on the season, beating Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, January 4th 75-70.
The game was tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Bangor 20-13 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 52-45 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 3 players in double figures on the night. Brock Flagg finished with 21 points and Ryder Goodwin had 18 points while Aaron Newcomb had 15 points. The Witches were 18-21 from the free throw line, including going 8-8 in the 4th Quarter. Brewer drained 7 3-pointers on the night. Aaron Newcomb had 4 3's, Brady Saunders 2 3's and Brock Flagg 1 3-pointer.
Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark finished with 21 points, while Max Clark had 15 points. Ben Caron had 14 points while Colton Emerson had 11 points. The Rams were 3-7 from the free throw line. They drained 9 3-pointers on the night. Ben Caron had 4 3's, Landon Clark 2 3's, while Max Clark, Colton Emerson, and Brayden Caron each had a 3-pointer.
Brewer, now 7-0 will play at Gardiner on Thursday, January 6th.
Bangor, now 5-3 will play at Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11th.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|19
|13
|20
|23
|75
|Bangor Boys
|19
|13
|13
|25
|70
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kyle Horr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|1
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|14
|Aiden Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|1
|15
|4
|0
|4
|3
|4
|1
|22
|Evan Glass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|1
|18
|7
|7
|0
|4
|5
|4
|32
|Brock Flagg
|1
|21
|6
|5
|1
|8
|8
|0
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|40
|Braden Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|75
|25
|18
|7
|18
|21
|7
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Ben Caron
|1
|14
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Landon Clark
|1
|21
|8
|6
|2
|3
|4
|1
|13
|Max Clark
|1
|15
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|15
|Ryan Howard
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colton Emerson
|1
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|23
|Brayden Caron
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jackson Varenkamp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Seth Mikalic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|70
|29
|20
|9
|3
|7
|14