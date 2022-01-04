Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Bangor 75-70 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated on the season, beating Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, January 4th 75-70.

The game was tied 19-19 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Bangor 20-13 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 52-45 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures on the night. Brock Flagg finished with 21 points and Ryder Goodwin had 18 points while Aaron Newcomb had 15 points. The Witches were 18-21 from the free throw line, including going 8-8 in the 4th Quarter. Brewer drained 7 3-pointers on the night. Aaron Newcomb had 4 3's, Brady Saunders 2 3's and Brock Flagg 1 3-pointer.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark finished with 21 points, while Max Clark had 15 points. Ben Caron had 14 points while Colton Emerson had 11 points. The Rams were 3-7 from the free throw line. They drained 9 3-pointers on the night. Ben Caron had 4 3's, Landon Clark 2 3's, while Max Clark, Colton Emerson, and Brayden Caron each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer, now 7-0 will play at Gardiner on Thursday, January 6th.

Bangor, now 5-3 will play at Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 19 13 20 23 75 Bangor Boys 19 13 13 25 70

Box Score

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Evan Nadeau 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 Colby Smith 1 8 4 4 0 0 0 0 10 Kyle Horr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brady Saunders 1 8 2 0 2 2 2 2 14 Aiden Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 1 15 4 0 4 3 4 1 22 Evan Glass 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 1 18 7 7 0 4 5 4 32 Brock Flagg 1 21 6 5 1 8 8 0 34 Cameron Hughes 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 0 40 Braden Carr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 75 25 18 7 18 21 7

Bangor