Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Mt. Blue 80-61 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated in the 2021-22 season, defeating Mt. Blue 80-61 on Tuesday night, December 28th.
Brewer jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 36-24 at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to to 21 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter after outscoring Mt. Blue 22-13 in the 3rd, to take a 58-37 lead.
Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with a game-high 26 points. Brock Flagg finished with 15 points. The Witches were 19-26 from the free throw line and tossed in 5 3-pointers in the game. Flagg had 3 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb and Brady Saunders had the other 3's for the Witches.
Mt. Blue had 2 players in double figures. Chandler Briggs had a team-high 22 points while Zach Poisson had 12 points. The Cougars were 13-17 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Chandler Briggs had both of Mt. Blue's 3-pointers.
Brewer is a perfect 6-0 and will have to wait a week before playing again, when they will go cross-river to play the Bangor Rams at Red Barry Gym on Tuesday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Blue is now 2-4 and will play at Lawrence on Thursday, December 30th at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|20
|16
|22
|22
|80
|Mount Blue Boys
|9
|15
|13
|24
|61
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|2
|4
|Colby Smith
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Kyle Horr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|1
|26
|10
|9
|1
|5
|5
|3
|14
|Aiden Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|22
|Evan Glass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|32
|Brock Flagg
|1
|16
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1
|40
|Braden Carr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|80
|28
|23
|5
|19
|26
|17
Mt. Blue
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|0
|Charles Stevens
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Hayden Dippner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jayden Meader
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Klay Dunning
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Evans Sterling
|1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|11
|Zach Poisson
|1
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|12
|Carter Norton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Chandler Briggs
|1
|22
|6
|4
|2
|8
|10
|0
|15
|Nolan Leso
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Noah Prescott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Zak Koban
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Joshua Greenlaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Seth Pinkham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|30
|Justin Dill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|61
|23
|21
|2
|13
|17
|22