Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Mt. Blue 80-61 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated in the 2021-22 season, defeating Mt. Blue 80-61 on Tuesday night, December 28th.

Brewer jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 36-24 at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to to 21 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter after outscoring Mt. Blue 22-13 in the 3rd, to take a 58-37 lead.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with a game-high 26 points. Brock Flagg finished with 15 points. The Witches were 19-26 from the free throw line and tossed in 5 3-pointers in the game. Flagg had 3 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb and Brady Saunders had the other 3's for the Witches.

Mt. Blue had 2 players in double figures. Chandler Briggs had a team-high 22 points while Zach Poisson had 12 points. The Cougars were 13-17 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Chandler Briggs had both of Mt. Blue's 3-pointers.

Brewer is a perfect 6-0 and will have to wait a week before playing again, when they will go cross-river to play the Bangor Rams at Red Barry Gym on Tuesday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is now 2-4 and will play at Lawrence on Thursday, December 30th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys2016222280
Mount Blue Boys915132461

Box Score

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Evan Nadeau17000782
4Colby Smith18440012
10Kyle Horr10000000
12Brady Saunders1261091553
14Aiden Davis10000001
20Aaron Newcomb14101124
22Evan Glass11000121
24Ryder Goodwin18330221
32Brock Flagg116633122
34Cameron Hughes18330241
40Braden Carr12110000
42Titus Philbrook10000000
TOTALS18028235192617

Mt. Blue

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
0Charles Stevens16330003
1Hayden Dippner10000000
2Jayden Meader12110004
3Klay Dunning13110111
5Evans Sterling19440123
11Zach Poisson112550224
12Carter Norton12110002
14Chandler Briggs1226428100
15Nolan Leso14220001
20Noah Prescott10000000
21Zak Koban10000002
23Joshua Greenlaw10000000
25Seth Pinkham11000121
30Justin Dill10000001
TOTALS16123212131722
