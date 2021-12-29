Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Mt. Blue 80-61 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated in the 2021-22 season, defeating Mt. Blue 80-61 on Tuesday night, December 28th.

Brewer jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 36-24 at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to to 21 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter after outscoring Mt. Blue 22-13 in the 3rd, to take a 58-37 lead.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with a game-high 26 points. Brock Flagg finished with 15 points. The Witches were 19-26 from the free throw line and tossed in 5 3-pointers in the game. Flagg had 3 3-pointers and Aaron Newcomb and Brady Saunders had the other 3's for the Witches.

Mt. Blue had 2 players in double figures. Chandler Briggs had a team-high 22 points while Zach Poisson had 12 points. The Cougars were 13-17 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Chandler Briggs had both of Mt. Blue's 3-pointers.

Brewer is a perfect 6-0 and will have to wait a week before playing again, when they will go cross-river to play the Bangor Rams at Red Barry Gym on Tuesday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is now 2-4 and will play at Lawrence on Thursday, December 30th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 20 16 22 22 80 Mount Blue Boys 9 15 13 24 61

Box Score

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Evan Nadeau 1 7 0 0 0 7 8 2 4 Colby Smith 1 8 4 4 0 0 1 2 10 Kyle Horr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brady Saunders 1 26 10 9 1 5 5 3 14 Aiden Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 Aaron Newcomb 1 4 1 0 1 1 2 4 22 Evan Glass 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 24 Ryder Goodwin 1 8 3 3 0 2 2 1 32 Brock Flagg 1 16 6 3 3 1 2 2 34 Cameron Hughes 1 8 3 3 0 2 4 1 40 Braden Carr 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 80 28 23 5 19 26 17

Mt. Blue