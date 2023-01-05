Brewer Boys Tame Gardiner Tigers 80-40 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Gardiner Tigers 80-40 on Thursday, January 5th in Brewer.

The Witches jumped out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. After outscoring the Tigers 24-18 Brewer's lead was 43-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer doubled up Gardiner in the 3rd Quarter 20-10 and led 63-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brady Saunders had a game-high 26 points including 4 3-pointers. Ryder Goodwin had 16 points. Steven Young had 14 points including 2 3-points. Charlie Brydes had 2 3-pointers and Cameron Hughes had 1 3-pointer. The Witches were 3-6 from the free throw line.

Zach Kristan had 14 points for the Tigers. Anthony Rivera and Colby Moody each had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 7-0. The Witches will travel to Farmington to take on Mt. Blue on Saturday, January 7th at 7 p.m.

Gardiner is winless at 0-7. They will host Nokomis on Monday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Gardiner Boys 4 18 10 8 40 Brewer Boys 19 24 20 17 80

Box Score

Gardiner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM Hunter Burgess 2 1 - - Dillon Elliott 4 2 - - Colby Moody 3 - 1 - Brady Davidson 2 1 - - Zach Kristan 14 6 - 2 Anthony Rivera 5 1 1 - Cody Dingwell 0 - - - Kaleb Barnes 2 1 - - Brayden Elliot 4 2 - - Brady Peacock 2 1 - - Nick McKay 0 - - - Brady Atwater 2 - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - TOTALS 40 15 2 4

Brewer