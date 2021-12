Brewer Boys Tame Hampden Academy Broncos 87-50 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team raced out to a 27-8 1st Quarter lead en route to a 87-50 victory over the Hampden Academy Broncos at Brewer High School on Tuesday, December 21st.

Brewer led 27-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 43-15 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer extended their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Hampden Academy 30-20 to take a 73-35 lead.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures. Aaron Newcomb led all Brewer scorers with 25 points. Brock Flagg had 20 points. Ryder Goodwin had 15 points and Brady Saunders chipped in 11 points. The Witches were a nearly perfect 14-16 from the free throw line. Brewer drained 11 3-pointers. Aaron Newcomb had 7 3-pointers, Brock Flagg had 2 3-pointers and Brady Saunders and Braden Carr each had 1 3-pointer.

Hampden Academy was led by Zachary McLaughlin who scored 25 points. JJ Wolfington chipped in 9 points. The Broncos were 9-12 from the free throw line. Hampden Academy scored 3 3-pointers. McLaughlin had 2 of them, with Adam Pinkos scoring the other.

Brewer remains unbeaten on the year, and is now 4-0. They will host the Cony Rams on Thursday, December 23rd at 2 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 0-5, and plays at Oxford Hills on Thursday December 23rd at 2:30 p.m.

Thanks to Brewer Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Boys 8 7 20 15 50 Brewer Boys 27 16 30 14 87

Box Score

Hampden Academy

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 0 Adam Pinkos 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 2 Brandon Butterfield 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Kam Tardif 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 Kaden Tardif 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Brennon Tiensivu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Nick Johnston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 Zachary McLaughlin 1 25 9 7 2 5 6 3 15 Landon Gabric 1 5 2 2 0 1 2 1 20 Andrew Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Kaysen Wildman 1 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 32 Wyatt Newell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 JJ Wolfington 1 9 4 4 0 1 1 2 34 Aiden Kochedoerfer 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 TOTALS 1 50 19 16 3 9 12 12

Brewer