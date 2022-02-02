Brewer Boys Too Much for Camden Hills 85-60 [STATS]

The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team used a strong 3rd Quarter outscoring Camden Hills 20-7 to pull away and come away with a 85-60 win over the Windjammers on the road Tuesday night, February 1st.

The score was tied 23-23 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Brewer led 45-39 at the end of the 1st Half. After that strong defensive 3rd Quarter, Brewer led 65-46 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures on the night. Brady Saunders led the way with 23 points with Colby Smith finishing with 20 points. Brock Flagg had 17 points and Aaron Newcomb 14 points. The Witches were 8-9 from the free throw line and dropped 11 3-pointers. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers, Saunders 3 3-pointers, and Smith and Flagg 2 3-pointers each.

The Windjammers were led by Westen DeWaard with 16 points and Hunter Norton with 15 points. They were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Eben Fagonde had 2 3-pointers and Liam O'Neil, Hunter Norton and Aidan O'Connell each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 15-1 on the season with 2 games left in the regular season. They play at Skowhegan on Thursday, February 3rd and then close out the season at home against the Bangor Rams on Senior Night on Thursday, February 10th.

Camden Hills is 5-7 and plays host to Messalonskee on Thursday, February 3rd.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 23 22 20 20 85 Camden Hills 23 16 7 14 60

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evan Nadeau 3 1 1 0 1 1 4 Colby Smith 20 8 6 2 2 2 10 Kyle Horr 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Brady Saunders 23 8 5 3 4 5 14 Aiden Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Aaron Newcomb 14 5 1 4 0 0 22 Evan Glass 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Ryder Goodwin 6 3 3 0 0 0 32 Brock Flagg 17 7 5 2 1 1 34 Cameron Hughes 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Braden Carr 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 85 33 22 11 8 9

Camden Hills