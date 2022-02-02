Brewer Boys Too Much for Camden Hills 85-60 [STATS]

The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team used a strong 3rd Quarter outscoring Camden Hills 20-7 to pull away and come away with a 85-60 win over the Windjammers on the road Tuesday night, February 1st.

The score was tied 23-23 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Brewer led 45-39 at the end of the 1st Half. After that strong defensive 3rd Quarter, Brewer led 65-46 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures on the night. Brady Saunders led the way with 23 points with Colby Smith finishing with 20 points. Brock Flagg had 17 points and Aaron Newcomb 14 points. The Witches were 8-9 from the free throw line and dropped 11 3-pointers. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers, Saunders 3 3-pointers, and Smith and Flagg 2 3-pointers each.

The Windjammers were led by Westen DeWaard with 16 points and Hunter Norton with 15 points. They were 1-3 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Eben Fagonde had 2 3-pointers and Liam O'Neil, Hunter Norton and Aidan O'Connell each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 15-1 on the season with 2 games left in the regular season. They play at Skowhegan on Thursday, February 3rd and then close out the season at home against the Bangor Rams on Senior Night on Thursday, February 10th.

Camden Hills is 5-7 and plays host to Messalonskee on Thursday, February 3rd.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys2322202085
Camden Hills231671460

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau311011
4Colby Smith2086222
10Kyle Horr000000
13Brady Saunders2385345
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb1451400
22Evan Glass211000
24Ryder Goodwin633000
32Brock Flagg1775211
34Cameron Hughes000000
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS8533221189

Camden Hills

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Liam O’Neil943100
11William Duke000000
12Westen DeWaard1688001
14Quincy Meiser000000
20Hunter Bell000000
22Eben Fagonde620200
24Hunter Norton1576100
30Ryan Clifford733012
32Quincy Messer211000
34Aidan O’Connell310100
40Owen Berez000000
44Dyan Morgenstern211000
50Will Smith000000
53Owen Reynolds000000
TOTALS602722513
