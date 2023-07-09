Brewer-Bucksport 11-12 Softball Team Are District 3 Champions

Congratulations to the Brewer-Bucksport 11-12 Softball Team who are the District 3 Champions. They play in the Maine State Tourney Sunday afternoon, July 9th at Coffin Field in Brewer.

Photo Melanie McGrath Photo Melanie McGrath loading...

The Team is coached by Dennis McGrath, Chris Gobeil and Mike Worcester.

Team members include:

Lucia Ferreira

Maddie O'Donnell

Madison Worcester

Miranda Harvey

Caitlin McGrath

Addison Fitch

Addison Harvey

Alaina Michaud

Annabelle Day

Avery Robshaw

Bella Turner

Cayleigh Coleman

Deliah Gobeil