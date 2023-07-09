Brewer-Bucksport 11-12 Softball Team Are District 3 Champions
Congratulations to the Brewer-Bucksport 11-12 Softball Team who are the District 3 Champions. They play in the Maine State Tourney Sunday afternoon, July 9th at Coffin Field in Brewer.
The Team is coached by Dennis McGrath, Chris Gobeil and Mike Worcester.
Team members include:
- Lucia Ferreira
- Maddie O'Donnell
- Madison Worcester
- Miranda Harvey
- Caitlin McGrath
- Addison Fitch
- Addison Harvey
- Alaina Michaud
- Annabelle Day
- Avery Robshaw
- Bella Turner
- Cayleigh Coleman
- Deliah Gobeil
