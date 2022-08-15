Brewer Field Hockey Takes the Field [PHOTOS]

Brewer Field Hockey Practice August 15, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Field Hockey Team began a week of double sessions on Monday morning, August 15th. The Girls were out on Heddericg Field from 9 a.m. to 11 and then scheduled to return from 1:45 to 3 p.m.

The Witches are coached by Jamie Anderson

Check out photos from Monday morning's session

Brewer Field Hockey Team Starts 2022 Season

