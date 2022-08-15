Brewer Field Hockey Takes the Field [PHOTOS]
The Brewer Field Hockey Team began a week of double sessions on Monday morning, August 15th. The Girls were out on Heddericg Field from 9 a.m. to 11 and then scheduled to return from 1:45 to 3 p.m.
The Witches are coached by Jamie Anderson
Check out photos from Monday morning's session
Get our free mobile app
Brewer Field Hockey Team Starts 2022 Season
The Brewer Field Hockey Team began a week of double sessions on Monday morning, August 15th. The Girls were out on Heddericg from 9 a.m. to 11 and then scheduled to return from 1:45 to 3 p.m. Check out photos from Monday morning's session