The first countable day for Maine High School soccer, football, volleyball, field hockey and cross country games/matches is Thursday, September 3rd. However there were countable golf matches and Aroostook County soccer games on Tuesday, September 1st.

Here are the reported scores.

Golf

MDI 170 Ellsworth 200

Scarborough 8.0 Portland 5.0

Girls Soccer

Central Aroostook 2 Washburn 0

Fort Fairfield 5 Easton 0

Boys Soccer

Central Aroostook 7 Washburn 0

Easton 1 Fort Fairfield 0

Check back every day Tuesday-Sunday when we will list all the reported scores.

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