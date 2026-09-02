High School Golf and Aroostook County Soccer Scores – September 1
The first countable day for Maine High School soccer, football, volleyball, field hockey and cross country games/matches is Thursday, September 3rd. However there were countable golf matches and Aroostook County soccer games on Tuesday, September 1st.
Here are the reported scores.
Golf
- MDI 170 Ellsworth 200
- Scarborough 8.0 Portland 5.0
Girls Soccer
- Central Aroostook 2 Washburn 0
- Fort Fairfield 5 Easton 0
Boys Soccer
- Central Aroostook 7 Washburn 0
- Easton 1 Fort Fairfield 0
Check back every day Tuesday-Sunday when we will list all the reported scores.
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