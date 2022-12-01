Brewer Girls Beat MDI 45-38 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Brewer Girls' Basketball Team downed the MDI Trojans 45-38 in a preseason scrimmage at Brewer High School on Thursday, December 1st.

Brewer led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half. At the end of the 3rd Quarter the Witches led 37-30.

Brewer was led by Jillian Ford who finished with a game-high 18 points. Jenna McQuarrie had 7 points. The Witches drained 6 3-pointers, with Ford sinking 4 3-pointers. Allie Flagg and Jenna McQuarrie each had 1 3-pointer. The Witches were 3-9 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 17 points. Lexi Tozier had 9 points. Gray had the Trojan's lone 3-pointer. MDI was 11-16 from the free throw line.

Brewer will play in the Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tourney on Saturday at home. They open the regular season on Friday, December 9th when they will host Skowhegan.

MDI will host Camden Hills on Saturday, December 3rd at 11 a.m. The Trojans open the regular season on Friday, December 9th when they host John Bapst. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device and on our free downloadable APP

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 10 10 10 8 38 Brewer Girls 13 13 11 8 45

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 1 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 9 2 - 5 6 Emma Simard 2 1 - - 2 Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 - - 2 4 Mollie Gray 17 6 1 2 2 Sophia Brophy 6 2 - 2 2 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 12 1 11 16

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 0 - - - - Allie Flagg 5 1 1 - - Jillian Ford 18 2 4 2 5 Kaylee Dore 2 1 - - - Kathleen Brydges 0 - - - - Reece McKenney 0 - - - - Mariah Roberts 9 4 - 1 2 Aeri Nichols 0 - - - 2 Olivia Melvin 0 - - - - Jenna McQuarrie 7 2 1 - - Grace LaBree 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 12 6 3 9

Check out some of the photos from the game

MDI-Brewer Girls Basketball Preseason Scrimmage The MDI Girls took on the Brewer Witches in Brewer on Thursday, December 1st in a preseason scrimmage