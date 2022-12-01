Brewer Girls Beat MDI 45-38 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS & PHOTOS]

Brewer Girls Beat MDI 45-38 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

MDI-Brewer Girls Preseason Scrimmage December 1, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Girls' Basketball Team downed the MDI Trojans 45-38 in a preseason scrimmage at Brewer High School on Thursday, December 1st.

Brewer led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-20 at the end of the 1st Half. At the end of the 3rd Quarter the Witches led 37-30.

Brewer was led by Jillian Ford who finished with a game-high 18 points. Jenna McQuarrie had 7 points. The Witches drained 6 3-pointers, with Ford sinking 4 3-pointers. Allie Flagg and Jenna McQuarrie each had 1 3-pointer. The Witches were 3-9 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 17 points. Lexi Tozier had 9 points. Gray had the Trojan's lone 3-pointer. MDI was 11-16 from the free throw line.

Brewer will play in the Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tourney on Saturday at home. They open the regular season on Friday, December 9th when they will host Skowhegan.

MDI will host Camden Hills on Saturday, December 3rd at 11 a.m. The Trojans open the regular season on Friday, December 9th when they host John Bapst. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device and on our free downloadable APP

Line Score

    1    2    3   4    T
MDI Girls101010838
Brewer Girls131311845

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw21---
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier92-56
Emma Simard21--2
Soren Hopkins-Goff2--24
Mollie Gray176122
Sophia Brophy62-22
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS381211116

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabrielle Roberts0----
Allie Flagg511--
Jillian Ford182425
Kaylee Dore21---
Kathleen Brydges0----
Reece McKenney0----
Mariah Roberts94-12
Aeri Nichols0---2
Olivia Melvin0----
Jenna McQuarrie721--
Grace LaBree42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS4512639

Check out some of the photos from the game

MDI-Brewer Girls Basketball Preseason Scrimmage

The MDI Girls took on the Brewer Witches in Brewer on Thursday, December 1st in a preseason scrimmage
