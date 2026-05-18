Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 17
Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 17th.
Class A North
Top 8 Teams qualify for playoffs
- Bangor 9-1 57.813
- Oxford Hills 8-1 56.719
- Mt. Ararat 8-1 50.010
- Hampden Academy 7-3 44.609
- Edward Little 6-5 32.656
- Messalonskee 5-3 30.859
- Mt. Blue 6-2 22.578
- Brunswick 3-7 10.626
- Skowhegan 4-7 8.438
- Camden Hills 3-7 8.047
- Brewer 1-10 0.625
- Lewiston 0-11 0.000
Class A South
Top 12 Teams qualify for playoffs
- Gorham 7-1 48.438
- Cheverus 9-1 44.375
- Massabesic 7-2 36.563
- Thornton Academy 5-2 34.275
- South Portland 8-0 31.875
- Scarborough 6-3 26.563
- Bonny Eagle 6-2 25.000
- Sanford 5-4 20.938
- Noble 4-5 15.625
- Falmouth 5-3 14.688
- Kennebunk 5-5 10.000
- Biddeford 3-6 3750
- Marshwood 1-8 1.563
- Deering 1-8 1.563
- Windham 1-8 0.625
- Westbrook 1-7 0.625
- Portland 0-9 0.000
Class B North
Top 10 Teams qualify for playoffs
- Ellsworth 7-1 47.109
- Nokomis 9-1 33.552
- Hermon 5-2 33.438
- Cony 7-2 31.833
- MDI 6-4 29.219
- Old Town 6-2 25.234
- Belfast 5-3 25.078
- Lawrence 7-3 18.865
- John Bapst 4-5 15.781
- Oceanside 2-7 13.984
- Foxcroft Academy 2-8 13.203
- Presque Isle 2-6 11.406
- Waterville 3-6 9.411
- Caribou 3-5 8.984
- Gardiner 2-6 8.583
Class B South
Top 12 qualify for playoffs
- Fryeburg Academy 8-1 52.665
- Wells 6-3 49.327
- Leavitt 9-1 47.875
- Cape Elizabeth 6-3 42.571
- Greely 5-2 32.292
- Lake Region 5-5 31.583
- Yarmouth 4-4 27.778
- York 3-4 24.462
- Freeport 4-5 19.302
- Morse 4-4 17.500
- Poland 4-6 16.563
- Mountain Valley 5-2 13.828
- Medomak Valley 3-7 10.703
- Gray-New Gloucester 2-6 10.630
- Erskine Academy 3-6 8.750
- Lincoln Academy 1-6 4.531
- Spruce Mountain 2-5 4.490
Class C North
Top 10 teams qualify for the playoffs
- Washington Academy 10-0 64.453
- Mattanawcook Academy 8-0 44.609
- Bucksport 7-3 38.225
- GSA 6-3 34.498
- Dexter/PCHS 6-2 31.016
- Sumner 5-4 29.622
- Calais 5-2 17.347
- Mount View 4-6 14.297
- Orono 3-7 13.594
- Fort Kent 4-7 11.964
- Narraguagus 3-7 4.427
- MCI 2-8 3.594
- Central 2-5 1.250
- Houlton/GHCA 0-6 0.000
- Winslow 0-7 0.000
Class C South
Top 9 teams qualify for playoffs
- Old Orchard Beach 8-1 49.842
- Maranacook 8-1 42.622
- Monmouth Academy 8-1 33.667
- Sacopee Valley 5-3 33.404
- Waynflete/NYA 6-3 21.373
- Lisbon 4-3 16.052
- Hall-Dale 4-5 14.141
- Dirigo 3-6 13.672
- Oak Hill 3-5 10.391
- Winthrop 4-4 10.271
- Carrabec 3-7 7.982
- Mt. Abram 2-6 7.931
- Traip Academy 2-6 7.031
Class D North
Top 12 teams qualify for playoffs
- Bangor Christian 8-1 40.748
- Katahdin 7-0 35.612
- Fort Fairfield 6-0 21.735
- Penobscot Valley 5-2 18.061
- Madawaska 3-5 16.658
- Wisdom 4-3 14.592
- Stearns 4-3 12.388
- Machias 6-4 11.548
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4-4 11.122
- Southern Aroostook 2-7 10.408
- Hodgdon 2-4 7.653
- Lee Academy 4-3 3.878
- Schenck 1-5 1.518
- Jonesport-Beals 1-7 0.833
- Woodland 1-5 0.625
- Ashland 0-5 0.000
- Shead 0-7 0.000
- Penquis Valley 0-6 0.000
Class D South
Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs
- Buckfield 7-3 21.812
- Richmond 6-0 13.867
- Telstar 6-1 16.081
- Madison 2-7 13.583
- Valley 4-1 12.500
- Forest Hills 2-6 7.556
- Boothbay 1-6 5.703
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 2-4 1.667
- Temple Academy 0-4 0.000
- Greenville 0-4 0.000
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