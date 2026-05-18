Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 17

Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 17

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Here are the Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, May 17th.

Class A North

Top 8 Teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Bangor 9-1  57.813
  2. Oxford Hills 8-1  56.719
  3. Mt. Ararat 8-1  50.010
  4. Hampden Academy 7-3  44.609
  5. Edward Little 6-5  32.656
  6. Messalonskee 5-3  30.859
  7. Mt. Blue 6-2  22.578
  8. Brunswick 3-7  10.626
  9. Skowhegan 4-7 8.438
  10. Camden Hills 3-7  8.047
  11. Brewer 1-10  0.625
  12. Lewiston 0-11  0.000

Class A South

Top 12 Teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Gorham 7-1 48.438
  2. Cheverus 9-1 44.375
  3. Massabesic 7-2  36.563
  4. Thornton Academy 5-2  34.275
  5. South Portland 8-0  31.875
  6. Scarborough 6-3  26.563
  7. Bonny Eagle 6-2  25.000
  8. Sanford 5-4  20.938
  9. Noble 4-5  15.625
  10. Falmouth 5-3  14.688
  11. Kennebunk 5-5  10.000
  12. Biddeford 3-6  3750
  13. Marshwood 1-8  1.563
  14. Deering 1-8  1.563
  15. Windham 1-8  0.625
  16. Westbrook 1-7  0.625
  17. Portland 0-9  0.000

Class B North

Top 10 Teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Ellsworth 7-1  47.109
  2. Nokomis 9-1  33.552
  3. Hermon 5-2  33.438
  4. Cony 7-2  31.833
  5. MDI 6-4  29.219
  6. Old Town 6-2  25.234
  7. Belfast 5-3  25.078
  8. Lawrence 7-3  18.865
  9. John Bapst 4-5  15.781
  10. Oceanside 2-7  13.984
  11. Foxcroft Academy 2-8  13.203
  12. Presque Isle 2-6  11.406
  13. Waterville 3-6  9.411
  14. Caribou 3-5  8.984
  15. Gardiner 2-6  8.583

Class B South

Top 12 qualify for playoffs

  1. Fryeburg Academy 8-1  52.665
  2. Wells 6-3  49.327
  3. Leavitt 9-1  47.875
  4. Cape Elizabeth 6-3  42.571
  5. Greely 5-2  32.292
  6. Lake Region 5-5  31.583
  7. Yarmouth 4-4  27.778
  8. York 3-4  24.462
  9. Freeport 4-5  19.302
  10. Morse 4-4  17.500
  11. Poland 4-6  16.563
  12. Mountain Valley 5-2  13.828
  13. Medomak Valley 3-7  10.703
  14. Gray-New Gloucester 2-6  10.630
  15. Erskine Academy 3-6  8.750
  16. Lincoln Academy 1-6  4.531
  17. Spruce Mountain 2-5  4.490

Class C North

Top 10 teams qualify for the playoffs

  1. Washington Academy 10-0  64.453
  2. Mattanawcook Academy 8-0  44.609
  3. Bucksport 7-3  38.225
  4. GSA 6-3  34.498
  5. Dexter/PCHS 6-2  31.016
  6. Sumner 5-4  29.622
  7. Calais 5-2  17.347
  8. Mount View 4-6  14.297
  9. Orono 3-7  13.594
  10. Fort Kent 4-7  11.964
  11. Narraguagus 3-7  4.427
  12. MCI 2-8  3.594
  13. Central 2-5  1.250
  14. Houlton/GHCA 0-6  0.000
  15. Winslow 0-7 0.000

Class C South

Top 9 teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Old Orchard Beach 8-1  49.842
  2. Maranacook 8-1  42.622
  3. Monmouth Academy 8-1  33.667
  4. Sacopee Valley 5-3  33.404
  5. Waynflete/NYA 6-3  21.373
  6. Lisbon 4-3  16.052
  7. Hall-Dale 4-5  14.141
  8. Dirigo 3-6  13.672
  9. Oak Hill 3-5  10.391
  10. Winthrop 4-4  10.271
  11. Carrabec 3-7  7.982
  12. Mt. Abram 2-6  7.931
  13. Traip Academy 2-6  7.031

Class D North

Top 12 teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Bangor Christian 8-1  40.748
  2. Katahdin 7-0  35.612
  3. Fort Fairfield 6-0  21.735
  4. Penobscot Valley 5-2  18.061
  5. Madawaska 3-5  16.658
  6. Wisdom 4-3  14.592
  7. Stearns 4-3  12.388
  8. Machias 6-4  11.548
  9. Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4-4  11.122
  10. Southern Aroostook 2-7  10.408
  11. Hodgdon 2-4  7.653
  12. Lee Academy 4-3  3.878
  13. Schenck 1-5  1.518
  14. Jonesport-Beals 1-7  0.833
  15. Woodland 1-5  0.625
  16. Ashland 0-5  0.000
  17. Shead 0-7  0.000
  18. Penquis Valley 0-6  0.000

Class D South

Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs

  1. Buckfield 7-3  21.812
  2. Richmond 6-0  13.867
  3. Telstar 6-1  16.081
  4. Madison 2-7  13.583
  5. Valley 4-1  12.500
  6. Forest Hills  2-6  7.556
  7. Boothbay 1-6  5.703
  8. Vinalhaven/North Haven 2-4  1.667
  9. Temple Academy 0-4  0.000
  10. Greenville 0-4  0.000

 

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