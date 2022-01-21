Brewer Girls Defeat Nokomis 52-42 [STATS]
The Brewer Girl's Basketball Team took an early lead and then had to battle back to beat the Nokomis Warriors 52-42 at Brewer High School on Thursday, January 20th.
Brewer jumped out to a 13-8 lead but Nokomis outscored Brewer in the 2nd Quarter 18-11 to take a 26-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer rallied to lead 36-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Allie Flagg had 14 points with Riley Umel and Jenna McQuarrie each having 10 points. The Witches were 14-26 from the free throw line. Brewer had 4 3-pointers on thee night. Riley Umel had 2 3-pointers and Allie Flagg had 2 3-pointers.
Nokomis was led by Brianna Townsend who had a game high 16 points. Danica Migliore finished with 11 points. The Warriors were 5-8 from the free throw line. Nokomis had 7 3-pointers. Briana Townsend had 4 3-pointers, , Emberli Michaud, Danica Migliore and Sydney King each had a 3-pointer.
Brewer is now 3-7 on the season, and next plays at Messalonskee on Saturday, January 22nd.
Nokomis is 0-11 and plays at Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 22nd.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nokomis Girls
|8
|18
|7
|9
|42
|Brewer Girls
|13
|11
|12
|16
|52
Box Score
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Emberli Michaud
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Kiersten Condon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Danica Migliore
|11
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|13
|Alexa Brann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eliya Drummond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sydney King
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Briana Townsend
|16
|5
|1
|4
|2
|2
|23
|Evalynn Littlefield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Emma Marble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|Addison Hawthorne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Emma Hodgdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|42
|15
|8
|7
|5
|8
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jordan Doak
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Trea Broussard
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|14
|5
|3
|2
|2
|5
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|10
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|4
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|TOTALS
|52
|17
|13
|4
|14
|26