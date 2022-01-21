Brewer Girls Defeat Nokomis 52-42 [STATS]

The Brewer Girl's Basketball Team took an early lead and then had to battle back to beat the Nokomis Warriors 52-42 at Brewer High School on Thursday, January 20th.

Brewer jumped out to a 13-8 lead but Nokomis outscored Brewer in the 2nd Quarter 18-11 to take a 26-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer rallied to lead 36-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Allie Flagg had 14 points with Riley Umel and Jenna McQuarrie each having 10 points. The Witches were 14-26 from the free throw line. Brewer had 4 3-pointers on thee night. Riley Umel had 2 3-pointers and Allie Flagg had 2 3-pointers.

Nokomis was led by Brianna Townsend who had a game high 16 points. Danica Migliore finished with 11 points. The Warriors were 5-8 from the free throw line. Nokomis had 7 3-pointers. Briana Townsend had 4 3-pointers, , Emberli Michaud, Danica Migliore and Sydney King each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 3-7 on the season, and next plays at Messalonskee on Saturday, January 22nd.

Nokomis is 0-11 and plays at Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 22nd.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 8 18 7 9 42 Brewer Girls 13 11 12 16 52

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Emberli Michaud 3 1 0 1 0 0 11 Kiersten Condon 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Danica Migliore 11 4 3 1 2 2 13 Alexa Brann 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eliya Drummond 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Sydney King 9 4 3 1 0 0 22 Briana Townsend 16 5 1 4 2 2 23 Evalynn Littlefield 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Emma Marble 1 0 0 0 1 2 44 Addison Hawthorne 2 1 1 0 0 2 50 Emma Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 15 8 7 5 8

Brewer