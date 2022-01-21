Brewer Girls Defeat Nokomis 52-42 [STATS]

Brewer Girls Defeat Nokomis 52-42 [STATS]

The Brewer Girl's Basketball Team took an early lead and then had to battle back to beat the Nokomis Warriors 52-42 at Brewer High School on Thursday, January 20th.

Brewer jumped out to a 13-8 lead but Nokomis outscored Brewer in the 2nd Quarter 18-11 to take a 26-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer rallied to lead 36-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

 

Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Allie Flagg had 14 points with Riley Umel and Jenna McQuarrie each having 10 points. The Witches were 14-26 from the free throw line. Brewer had 4 3-pointers on thee night. Riley Umel had 2 3-pointers and Allie Flagg had 2 3-pointers.

Nokomis was led by Brianna Townsend who had a game high 16 points. Danica Migliore finished with 11 points. The Warriors were 5-8 from the free throw line. Nokomis had 7 3-pointers. Briana Townsend had 4 3-pointers, , Emberli Michaud, Danica Migliore and Sydney King each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 3-7 on the season, and next plays at Messalonskee on Saturday, January 22nd.

Nokomis is 0-11 and plays at Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 22nd.

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Girls8187942
Brewer Girls1311121652

Box Score

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Emberli Michaud310100
11Kiersten Condon000000
12Danica Migliore1143122
13Alexa Brann000000
15Eliya Drummond000000
20Sydney King943100
22Briana Townsend1651422
23Evalynn Littlefield000000
24Emma Marble100012
44Addison Hawthorne211002
50Emma Hodgdon000000
TOTALS42158758

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore000000
5Jordan Doak633000
10Trea Broussard822046
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore000000
15Allie Flagg1453225
20Mariah Roberts000000
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel1020247
23Jenna McQuarrie1044024
35Kelly DiCarlo411024
TOTALS52171341426

 

