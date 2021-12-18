Brewer Girls Double Up Nokomis 51-25 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team traveled down to Newport on Friday night, December 18th returning home with a 51-25 victory over the Nokomis Warriors.
Brewer led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and it was 18-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer ratcheted up the defensive pressure in the 3rd Quarter, hold Nokomis scoreless, while scoring 17 points to make it 35-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Makayla Dore with 11 points. Allie Flagg and Jordan Doak finished with 9 points each. Brewer was 4-12 from the free throw line. The Witches had 3 3-pointers on the night. Mariah Roberts, Jordan Doak and Allie Flagg each sank a 3-pointer.
Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend who had a game-high 19 points. She had all of Nokomis' 3 3-pointers. The Warriors were 1-7 from the free throw line.
Brewer is now 2-1 and will play at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.
Nokomis is 0-2. The Warriors will play at home against Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photo and stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Girls
|10
|8
|17
|16
|51
|Nokomis Girls
|9
|1
|0
|14
|24
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Makayla Dore
|1
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|Jordan Doak
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Trea Broussard
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Allie Flagg
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|Riley Umel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|51
|22
|19
|3
|4
|12
|16
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Emberli Michaud
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Kiersten Condon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Danica Migliore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Alexa Brann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eliya Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sydney King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Briana Townsend
|1
|19
|8
|5
|3
|0
|1
|3
|23
|Evalynn Littlefield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|Emma Marble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Addison Hawthorne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Emma Hodgdon
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|24
|10
|7
|3
|1
|7
|13