Brewer Girls Double Up Nokomis 51-25 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team traveled down to Newport on Friday night, December 18th returning home with a 51-25 victory over the Nokomis Warriors.

Brewer led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and it was 18-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer ratcheted up the defensive pressure in the 3rd Quarter, hold Nokomis scoreless, while scoring 17 points to make it 35-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Makayla Dore with 11 points. Allie Flagg and Jordan Doak finished with 9 points each. Brewer was 4-12 from the free throw line. The Witches had 3 3-pointers on the night. Mariah Roberts, Jordan Doak and Allie Flagg each sank a 3-pointer.

Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend who had a game-high 19 points. She had all of Nokomis' 3 3-pointers. The Warriors were 1-7 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 2-1 and will play at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Nokomis is 0-2. The Warriors will play at home against Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photo and stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 10 8 17 16 51 Nokomis Girls 9 1 0 14 24

Box Score

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Makayla Dore 1 11 5 5 0 1 4 1 5 Jordan Doak 1 9 4 3 1 0 0 3 10 Trea Broussard 1 3 1 1 0 1 2 1 11 Brooklyn Fick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 15 Allie Flagg 1 9 4 3 1 0 1 1 20 Mariah Roberts 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 3 21 Lindsey Pine 1 2 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 Riley Umel 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 Jenna McQuarrie 1 8 3 3 0 2 2 1 35 Kelly DiCarlo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 51 22 19 3 4 12 16

Nokomis