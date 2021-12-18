Brewer Girls Double Up Nokomis 51-25 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team traveled down to Newport on Friday night, December 18th returning home with a 51-25 victory over the Nokomis Warriors.

Brewer led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and it was 18-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer ratcheted up the defensive pressure in the 3rd Quarter, hold Nokomis scoreless, while scoring 17 points to make it 35-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Makayla Dore with 11 points. Allie Flagg and Jordan Doak finished with 9 points each. Brewer was 4-12 from the free throw line. The Witches had 3 3-pointers on the night. Mariah Roberts, Jordan Doak and Allie Flagg each sank a 3-pointer.

Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend who had a game-high 19 points. She had all of Nokomis' 3 3-pointers. The Warriors were 1-7 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 2-1 and will play at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Nokomis is 0-2. The Warriors will play at home against Skowhegan on Tuesday, December 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls108171651
Nokomis  Girls9101424

Box Score

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Makayla Dore111550141
5Jordan Doak19431003
10Trea Broussard13110121
11Brooklyn Fick10000000
12Kaylee Dore10000004
15Allie Flagg19431011
20Mariah Roberts17321003
21Lindsey Pine12110021
22Riley Umel12110011
23Jenna McQuarrie18330221
35Kelly DiCarlo10000000
TOTALS1512219341216

Nokomis

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Emberli Michaud10000000
11Kiersten Condon10000000
12Danica Migliore11000123
13Alexa Brann10000000
15Eliya Drummond10000000
20Sydney King10000001
22Briana Townsend119853013
23Evalynn Littlefield10000004
24Emma Marble10000001
44Addison Hawthorne10000000
50Emma Hodgdon14220041
TOTALS12410731713

 

