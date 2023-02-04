Brewer Girls Pick Up Huge Win Over Skowhegan 43-42 [STATS]

The Brewer Witches picked up a huge win over the Skowhegan River Hawks on Friday night, February 3rd, winning 43-42. Skowhegan had beaten Brewer 58-46 in the 1st game of the season back on December 9th.

Skowhegan went out to a 8-6 lead in the 1st Quarter and led 24-19 at the end of the 1st Half. It was a 1-point game at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 31-30, with Skowhegan leading.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg who had 20 points. Mariah Roberts had 9 points with a 3-pointer, and Kathleen Brydges had 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 10-13 from the free throw line, including going a perfect 4-4 in the 4th Quarter.

Skowhegan was led by Ally Frey who had 16 points. Annabelle Morris had 9 points. The River Hawks were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.

Brewer is now 6-11 with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 7-9 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Cony on Monday, February 6th at 7 p.m. and finish the regular season at Gardiner on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Skowhegan Girls 8 16 7 11 42 Brewer Girls 6 13 11 13 43

Box Score

Skowhegan

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Maddy Morris 1 - - 1 2 Ariana Lewis 8 2 - 4 6 Aro Cinleton 0 - - - - Lydia Jones 0 - - - - Elle Donoghue 0 - - - - Kasie Getzall 0 - - - - Annabelle Morris 9 4 - 1 2 Jayla Gentry 2 1 - - - Julia Fitzgerald 0 - - - - Carlie Jarvais 0 - - - - Ally Frey 16 7 - 2 2 Laney LeBlanc 6 1 - 4 4 Natalie Cooke 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 15 - 12 16

Brewer