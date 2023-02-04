Brewer Girls Pick Up Huge Win Over Skowhegan 43-42 [STATS]
The Brewer Witches picked up a huge win over the Skowhegan River Hawks on Friday night, February 3rd, winning 43-42. Skowhegan had beaten Brewer 58-46 in the 1st game of the season back on December 9th.
Skowhegan went out to a 8-6 lead in the 1st Quarter and led 24-19 at the end of the 1st Half. It was a 1-point game at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 31-30, with Skowhegan leading.
Brewer was led by Allie Flagg who had 20 points. Mariah Roberts had 9 points with a 3-pointer, and Kathleen Brydges had 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 10-13 from the free throw line, including going a perfect 4-4 in the 4th Quarter.
Skowhegan was led by Ally Frey who had 16 points. Annabelle Morris had 9 points. The River Hawks were 12-16 from the free throw line.
Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.
Brewer is now 6-11 with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Skowhegan is 7-9 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Cony on Monday, February 6th at 7 p.m. and finish the regular season at Gardiner on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Skowhegan Girls
|8
|16
|7
|11
|42
|Brewer Girls
|6
|13
|11
|13
|43
Box Score
Skowhegan
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Maddy Morris
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Ariana Lewis
|8
|2
|-
|4
|6
|Aro Cinleton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lydia Jones
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elle Donoghue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kasie Getzall
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Annabelle Morris
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Jayla Gentry
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Julia Fitzgerald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carlie Jarvais
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ally Frey
|16
|7
|-
|2
|2
|Laney LeBlanc
|6
|1
|-
|4
|4
|Natalie Cooke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|15
|-
|12
|16
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabrielle Roberts
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allie Flagg
|20
|7
|-
|6
|9
|Jillian Ford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kathleen Brydges
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Reece McKenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mariah Roberts
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Aeri Nichols
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Melvin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jenna McQuarrie
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Grace LaBree
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|12
|3
|10
|13