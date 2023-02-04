Brewer Girls Pick Up Huge Win Over Skowhegan 43-42 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Witches picked up a huge win over the Skowhegan River Hawks on Friday night, February 3rd, winning 43-42. Skowhegan had beaten Brewer 58-46 in the 1st game of the season back on December 9th.

Skowhegan went out to a 8-6 lead in the 1st Quarter and led 24-19 at the end of the 1st Half. It was a 1-point game at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 31-30, with Skowhegan leading.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg who had 20 points. Mariah Roberts had 9 points with a 3-pointer, and Kathleen Brydges had 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 10-13 from the free throw line, including going a perfect 4-4 in the 4th Quarter.

Skowhegan was led by Ally Frey who had 16 points. Annabelle Morris had 9 points. The River Hawks were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.

Brewer is now 6-11 with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 7-9 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Cony on Monday, February 6th at 7 p.m. and finish the regular season at Gardiner on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Skowhegan Girls81671142
Brewer Girls613111343

 

Box Score

Skowhegan

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maddy  Morris1--12
Ariana Lewis82-46
Aro Cinleton0----
Lydia Jones0----
Elle Donoghue0----
Kasie Getzall0----
Annabelle Morris94-12
Jayla Gentry21---
Julia Fitzgerald0----
Carlie Jarvais0----
Ally Frey167-22
Laney LeBlanc61-44
Natalie Cooke0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4215-1216

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabrielle Roberts0----
Allie Flagg207-69
Jillian Ford0----
Kaylee Dore0----
Kathleen Brydges6-2--
Reece McKenney0----
Mariah Roberts92122
Aeri Nichols0----
Olivia Melvin0----
Jenna McQuarrie62-22
Grace LaBree21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS431231013

 

 

 

