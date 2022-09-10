Brewer Girls’ Soccer 1 Hampden Academy 0

The Brewer Witches Girls' Soccer Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 1-0 on a gorgeous Friday night, under the lights in Hampden on Friday, September 9th.

Brewer-Hampden Academy Girls' Soccer September 9, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul Brewer-Hampden Academy Girls' Soccer September 9, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul loading...

The lone goal of the game was scored by "LV", Lauren Vanedistine with an assist from Devin Horr.

Bella Tanis was in goal, and recorded her 2nd consecutive shutout for the Witches

Brewer is now 2-1 and will play Hampden Academy at Doyle Field in Brewer in the 2nd part of the home and home series on Tuesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 1-1-1

The JV game between Brewer and Hampden Academy was a 2-2 draw

