Brewer Girls Tame Mt. Blue Cougars 55-21 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls traveled down to Farmington on Saturday afternoon, January 7th coming home with the "W" beating Mt. Blue 55-21.

Brewer led 10-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led comfortably 45-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and then held the Cougars scoreless in the 4th.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg who had a game high 19 points including 3 3-pointers. Jillian Ford had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Mariah Roberts drained 2 3's and Kaylee Dore and Kathleen Brydges each sank a 3-pointer. Brewer was 13-18 from the free throw line.

Mt. Blue was led by Katelyn Daggett with 6 points. Kara Daggett and Kesley Malcore each had 5 points, with Malcore having Mt. Blue's lone 3-pointer. The Cougars were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 3-5. The Witches play host to Erskine Academy on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is 1-8. The Cougars travel to Morse on Saturday, January 14th at 11:30 a.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 10 15 20 10 55 Mt Blue Girls 4 3 14 0 21

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 0 - - - - Allie Flagg 19 4 3 2 3 Jillian Ford 11 1 1 6 8 Kaylee Dore 3 - 1 - - Kathleen Brydges 3 - 1 - - Reece McKenney 0 - - - - Mariah Roberts 6 - 2 - 2 Aeri Nichols 2 1 - - - Olivia Melvin 0 - - - - Jenna McQuarrie 9 2 - 5 5 Grace LaBree 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 55 9 8 13 18

Mt. Blue