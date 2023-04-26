Brewer Scores 7 Runs in 5th to Beat Ellsworth 9-2 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches Softball Team scored 7 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 9-2 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Wednesday, April 26th.

Sara Young was in the circle for Brewer and scattered 5 hits, allowing 2 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 3.

Hannah Wagstaff started in the circle for Ellsworth. She went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, striking out 6. Anna Stevens pitched the final 2 innings allowing 5 hit and 7 runs, walking 4 and striking out 1.

Jordan Doak batting leadoff was 3-3 with a triple and walked once, reaching base 4 times for the Witches. Hannah Reed was 2-4 with a triple and run batted in. Jillian Ford and Olivia Gilmore each had 2 singles. Jordin Williams and Emma Jameson each had a single. Young helped herself at the plate hitting a double and driving in a run.

Jordan Doak swiped 3 bases and Ford had 1 stolen base for the Witches

Annabelle Hackett had a double for Ellsworth. Aaliyah Manning, Anna Stevens and Natalie Jagels each had a single for Ellsworth.

Sophie Lynch had 2 stolen bases and Jayden Sullivan had 1 stolen base.

Brewer is now 3-0. They will play Lewiston on Saturday, April 29th at 4 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 1-1. They will play John Bapst on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Spring Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week HERE until Thursday night, April 27th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc

Check out the photos of the game