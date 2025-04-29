Brewer Softball Beats Ellsworth 10-4 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches beat the Ellsworth Eagles 10-4 in Brewer on Tuesday afternoon April 29th.

The wind was blowing out and the hitters took advantage. Brewer outhit Ellsworth 9-8. The Ellsworth Eagles made 4 errors in the game, while the Witches made 3 errors.

Sara Young started in the circle, for Brewer, picking up the win. She went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. Audrey Loupin, a freshman, pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Kaylee Bagley pitched a complete game for Ellsworth. She allowed 9 hits and 10 runs, 9 of which were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 4.

Jillian Ford homered and drove in 3 runs. Olivia Bragdon was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and run batted in for the Witches. Sarah Snowdeal was 2-2 with a triple and run batted in. Sara Young was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Jordin Williams had a double. Paige Oakes singled.

Kaylee Bagley was 2-4 for the Eagles, with a double. Jayden Sullivan was 2-4 with a run batted in. Mya Schildroth had a double and drove in a run. Natalie Jagels, Jenna Moon and Jovi Nightingale singled.

Brewer is now 1-2. They will travel to play Skowhegan on Friday, May 2nd at 3:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 1-2. They will travel to Hermon to play the Hawks on Thursday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

