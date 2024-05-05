Brewer Softball Beats Mt. Blue 7-3

The Brewer Softball Team beat Mt. Blue 7-3 in Farmington on Saturday, May 4th.

The Wtiches blasted 2 home runs in the game. Both Emma Jameson and Jordin Williams homered in the top of the 5th inning.

Jameson finished the day 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Jillian Ford was 2-3, scoring 2 runs. Wilsiams was 1-2 with a RBI.

Sara Young pitched for the Witches, going the distance, and allowing 8 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 2 and walked 1.

Madison Cloutier was in the circle for the Cougars. She pitched 4.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out and walked 2.

Abby Dorr had 2 hits for the Cougars. Molly Hambrick, Leah Michaud, Madilyn Cote, Saide Irish, Abby Farrington and Rylie Latham each singled for Mt. Blue

Brewer is now 5-3 on the season. They will host Messalonskee on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue is 2-5. They will play at Bangor on Monday, May 6th at 4 p.m.

