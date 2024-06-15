Nokomis Wins 1st Class B Softball State Championship Beating York 2-1

The Nokomis Warriors won their 1st Gold Glove, beating York 2-1, a year after losing to York by the same score in the 2023 State Championship.

Photo Eileen Mayer Photo Eileen Mayer loading...

Mia Coots outdueled McKayla Kortes in the circle. Coots struck out 9 and didn't allow a walk, while just allowing 2 hits and 1 earned run. Kortes struck out 9 and walked 3 while allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs.

The game was scoreless through 5 innings.

In the top of the 6th, Nokomis scored both of their runs. With 1 out Raegan King singled. Addy Hawthorne then tripled, driving in King for the 1st run. Hawthorne scored on an error on the right-fielder for the 2nd run.

In the bottom of the 6th York Emily Estes singled and Maddie Fitzgerald doubled, driving her home.

The game ended fittingly on a swinging strikeout as Koots recorded her 9th strikeout.

The Nokomis Softball Team was met by local firetrucks for an escort back to the high school and a reception in the gym!