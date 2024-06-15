Nokomis Wins 1st Class B Softball State Championship Beating York 2-1

The Nokomis Warriors won their 1st Gold Glove, beating York 2-1, a year after losing to York by the same score in the 2023 State Championship.

Mia Coots outdueled McKayla Kortes in the circle. Coots struck out 9 and didn't allow a walk, while just allowing 2 hits and 1 earned run. Kortes struck out 9 and walked 3 while allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs.

The game was scoreless through 5 innings.

In the top of the 6th, Nokomis scored both of their runs. With 1 out Raegan King singled. Addy Hawthorne then tripled, driving in King for the 1st run. Hawthorne scored on an error on the right-fielder for the 2nd run.

In the bottom of the 6th York Emily Estes singled and Maddie Fitzgerald doubled, driving her home.

The game ended fittingly on a swinging strikeout as Koots recorded her 9th strikeout.

The Nokomis Softball Team was met by local firetrucks for an escort back to the high school and a reception in the gym!

